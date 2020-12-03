Driving Home This Christmas – How To Drive Safely

In the words of Chris Rea, if you are driving home this Christmas, then there are a number of ways you can prepare for your journey

In the words of Chris Rea, if you are driving home this Christmas, then there are a number of ways you can prepare for your journey. Christmas Eve is tipped to be the busiest travel day of the festive season, but how can you plan ahead to make sure you have a smooth and safe journey?

Keith Gambles is head driving instructor and founder of WDS and wants to ensure that all drivers, not just those who are learning, travel safely this Christmas.

Take Time To Relax – even before you step foot in the car take some deep breaths. Don’t drive when you are feeling angry or very stressed, as this will only increase the likelihood of you speeding.

Give yourself time - If you always leave for your journey at the last minute, it’s natural that you may think about speeding to get you to your destination quicker. By allowing yourself some extra time, especially when the roads are going to be busier, it will ensure that you can stick to the speed limit and will drive safely.

Relaxing music – the link between music and driving is an obvious one, so ensure that you are listening to calming music. You could even make your own driving playlist including your festive favourites, so that you always have a selection of songs ready.

Pay attention – by keeping an eye on your speedometer will ensure that you know when you are speeding. If you have cruise control on your car – use it. You can then set it at the legal limit.

Check the traffic – before you set off on your journey whether, check the latest traffic news. That way you can change your route should you need to. If you get stuck in traffic, it can lead to speeding the rest of the journey to make up the time.

Keith Gambles, head driving instructor, WDS said: ‘It’s all too easy to think that road safety is something that just learner drivers need to think about. Just by taking a few extra minutes to plan your trip really can make all the difference this Christmas.’

