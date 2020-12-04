Income Producing Assets For Financial Independence Strategy Released

Assets increase in value over time. To get rich accumulate assets and avoid liabilities Ranking of best assets to buy based on anticipated risk and volatility, anticipated return, liquidity, passive nature and availability

Learn how to evaluate the best assets to buy depending on your risk profile, time, knowledge and unique circumstances. See how to turn liabilities into assets.

Exchanging time for money is a vicious cycle. Accumulating assets and avoiding liabilities helps you break free.” — Financial Freedom Countdown