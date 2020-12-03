One-stop Remote Design Studio for Convenience, Speed, and Scalability
All Time Design offers graphic design subscription services with unlimited designs at a flat rate and a 14-day risk-free trial with infinite brand usage.NEWARK, DE 19702, USA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Time Design, a graphic design subscription platform, has been helping customers accelerate their marketing efforts during the unpredictable COVID-19 wave. With graphic design being an important asset to any business, All Time Design empowers businesses through their contactless subscription platform that offers countless graphic designs at a flat monthly or yearly fee.
With the pandemic changing how businesses engage customers all over the world, sophisticated and creative designs tend to generate more leads and convert them into potential customers that retain longer. And All Time Design’s unique remote model and growing network of world-class designers, many customers were able to affordably maximize their sales and marketing campaigns.
"The design team was able to accommodate a large rebranding project that involved multiple requests with several changes in design requests. We are very happy with the final product," said Jeff Young, Vice President of Sales, Ivrnet, Inc.
Today, it's becoming predominantly clear that the business world might not return to how it was. This is the reason why businesses need a digitally-fluid design delivery environment. It’s why All Time Design’s workflow consists of three simple steps.
Make a request
Share the brief on an interactive dashboard and get matched with a dedicated designer
Get updates
The designer starts to work – with updates from the account manager
Receive the design
Receive files, in all native formats, in your inbox
"Many people have a presumed notion that remote design can have many pitfalls like deadline failure and coordination issues. But at All Time Design, our designers work remotely with the same efficiency to help clients maximize their sales and marketing efforts by always meeting deadlines, with zero compromises on creativity," said Prem Kumar, CEO, All Time Design.
What sets All Time Design apart from others in this COVID-19 era are its customer-centric value propositions:
- Zero-risk, 14-day free trial period to get a little taste
- Blazing delivery time of 24-48 hours
- Any number of revisions until the design is perfect
- Sole ownership of your designs – and unlimited reusability
It means customers can give them a try and step out if they are not satisfied. Also, last-minute requirements get delivered to you without any trouble – and within the shortest time-frame possible. The content can be revised any number of times until the customer is fully satisfied. To ensure streamlined communication, All Time Design assigns personalized account managers who take care of any sort of queries.
Currently, All Time Design offers two packages: Standard and Pro.
Customers can opt for quarterly, half-yearly, or annual plans. The standard is priced at 374$ per month when opted annually. It includes all the stand-alone features of All Time Design:
• Unlimited Designs
• Unlimited Revisions
• Professional Designer
• Customer Support
• Dedicated Account Manager
• Royalty Free Stock Images
• Ownership for Your Files
It also comes with 24*7 customer support, royalty-free images, and secured ownership of your files.
The pro package is priced at $749 per month when opted annually. It has all the standard features plus a dedicated designer assigned, premium shutter stock images, GIFs, and most importantly, same-day delivery, which most of the clients expect.
Right from marketing collaterals like business cards, brochures, posters to PowerPoint Presentations, social media banners, and website illustrations, All Time Design delivers sophisticated and classy designs that can make the brand stand out in even the most cluttered marketplaces.
Since graphic design goes hand-in-hand with branding, All Time Design ensures that the visual elements surrounding the brand identity create a unique impression on the mind of the audience.
Whether a logo, a layout, or a packaging design – they deliver all the visual elements required to build a world-class identity from scratch that is specific to the brand.
All Time Design understands that it takes a lot of knowledge and years of practice to know what goes into creating a graphic design for a new brand. To create a visual design for a new brand, they leverage their thorough knowledge of local and international brands to make sure that the aspects of the customer’s design are different from every brand out there.
With All Time Design, customers – all over the world – have been able to keep their marketing teams nimble, creative, and effective. They no longer need to worry about hiring and managing full-time designers, working with freelancers, or dealing with expensive marketing agencies. And it is not just during these COVID-19 times. All Time Design’s graphic design subscription platform can be a significant value creator for marketing teams even during the post-COVID era.
They provide a smart and safer option to leverage remote design and cater to unique marketing needs around the clock, no matter the size, industry, or requirement.
Sahitthya
All Time Design
+ 14154843977
sahitthya@spiceblue.co