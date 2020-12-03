Process Automation Market 2020 Growth, Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Process Automation -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Process Automation Industry

Description

Global Process Automation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Improved focus on manufacturing in developing economies, technological innovations and growing adoption of robotics are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, shortage of skilled workforce and security concerns are hindering the market.

Process automation industries have been into continuation for a long time. The advance in automation systems has taken the process industries to a next level in terms of time management, production quality, energy efficiency and optimization of process. It generally follows five layered architecture in which I/O systems is at lowest level then PLC then SCADA followed by MES and ERP respectively. These five layers together form process automation.

Based on end user, paper and pulp industry has significant growth during the forecast period due to it required high utilization of raw material during a lot of process with close monitoring of temperature and chemical content and the process automation allows to achieve the same from one location through the process automation. By geography, North America has the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the major developments surrounding the emerging technologies.

Some of the key players profiled in the Process Automation Market include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Schneider Electric, Danaher Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co, Ametek Inc, Rockwell Automation, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Yamatake Corporation, Omron Corporation, Robert Bosch GmBH, Texas Instruments, Inc. and Eaton Corporation.

Valves, Actuators and Positioners Covered:

• Actuators

• Valves

• Positioners

Modules Covered:

• Switches

• Input/Output Cards

• Controllers

• Software Systems

• Process Automation Services

• Instrumentation & Controls

Communication Protocols Covered:

• Wireless Protocol

• Wired Protocol

End Users Covered:

• Food and Beverages

• Oil and Gas

• Chemical and Petrochemical

• Water and Wastewater Treatment

• Paper and Pulp

• Pharmaceutical

• Energy and Utilities

• Automotive

• Packaging

• Metals industry

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Process Automation Market, By Valves, Actuators and Positioners

6 Global Process Automation Market, By Modules

7 Global Process Automation Market, By Communication Protocol

8 Global Process Automation Market, By End User

9 Global Process Automation Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

