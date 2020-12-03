RentMyRide Make Car Rental Safe During Covid-19
RentMyRide is Taking all safety measures to protect its customers
Enjoy your journey with our comfortable cars.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RentMYRide is a leading online luxury car rental company. The company is providing car rental services in Dubai for three years and now it has become a well-known car rental in Dubai. As the second wave of Corona is hitting the world badly. So, most of the people avoid public transport and hire a car on rent to minimize their contact with people. The safety of customers is their priority thus the company is taking all the possible precautionary measures to make the car rental safe for its customers.
— Rent My Ride
RentMyRide has a wide variety of exotic, sports, and luxury cars collected from all over the world. Be it a Ferrari, BMW, Lamborghini, or a Limousine they have it all. They offer market competitive prices and 24/7 road assistance to make the car rental experience smooth and comfortable. By noticing the current situation of the world due to Covid-19 the company has made its own standard operating procedures to provide safe car rental services to the customers during this pandemic outbreak. They understand how much cleaning and safety of the customers is important that is why they are putting all the efforts to make their cars safe for use.
The SOPs include the sanitization of cars before and after the use especially all the parts that come in frequent contact such as doors, steering, seat belts, gear, etc. there is hand sanitizer placed in each car so that driver and passenger use it. All the chauffeurs are tested for covid-19, so that if any of them is positive he will not become a source to spread the virus to the passengers. All chauffeurs are trained to take all the precautionary measures like wearing gloves, masks, and use sanitizer. Other than that they offer a contactless payment method to make the process as safe as possible.
About RentMyRide: RentMyRide is a luxury car rental company that was founded in 2017. Currently, they are based in Dubai but have the vision to diversify globally. Their aim is to become a global brand that provides luxury and premium transport services to anyone and anywhere within minutes. It is a one-stop for car lovers who are looking for an online platform to register and pay online from anywhere in Dubai and get luxury cars and limousines delivered right at their doorsteps after 90 minutes. They strive to meet all the needs of all luxury car rentals in Dubai and make the car rental journey easy and comfortable for their customers.
