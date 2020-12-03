Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Smart Factory and Manufacturing market. This report focused on Smart Factory and Manufacturing market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Smart Factory and Manufacturing market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
ABB Ltd
Bosch Rexroth AG
Dassault Systèmes
Emerson Electric CO.
Fanuc Corporation
General Electric
Honeywell International Inc.
IBM Corporation
Kuka AG
OMRON Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Schneider Electric
Siemens AG
Aquarius Software
Hexagon AB
InSource Solutions
Litmus Automation
Panasonic Corporation
Progea International SA
Smart Factory and Manufacturing market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Factory and Manufacturing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Automotive
FMCG
Oil and Gas
Metal and Machining
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Smart Factory and Manufacturing market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Hardware
1.2.3 Software
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Food and Beverages
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 FMCG
1.3.6 Oil and Gas
1.3.7 Metal and Machining
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Smart Factory and Manufacturing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Smart Factory and Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints
….
11Key Players Profiles
11.1 ABB Ltd
11.1.1 ABB Ltd Company Details
11.1.2 ABB Ltd Business Overview
11.1.3 ABB Ltd Smart Factory and Manufacturing Introduction
11.1.4 ABB Ltd Revenue in Smart Factory and Manufacturing Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 ABB Ltd Recent Development
11.2 Bosch Rexroth AG
11.2.1 Bosch Rexroth AG Company Details
11.2.2 Bosch Rexroth AG Business Overview
11.2.3 Bosch Rexroth AG Smart Factory and Manufacturing Introduction
11.2.4 Bosch Rexroth AG Revenue in Smart Factory and Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Bosch Rexroth AG Recent Development
11.3 Dassault Systèmes
11.3.1 Dassault Systèmes Company Details
11.3.2 Dassault Systèmes Business Overview
11.3.3 Dassault Systèmes Smart Factory and Manufacturing Introduction
11.3.4 Dassault Systèmes Revenue in Smart Factory and Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Dassault Systèmes Recent Development
11.4 Emerson Electric CO.
11.4.1 Emerson Electric CO. Company Details
11.4.2 Emerson Electric CO. Business Overview
11.4.3 Emerson Electric CO. Smart Factory and Manufacturing Introduction
11.4.4 Emerson Electric CO. Revenue in Smart Factory and Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Emerson Electric CO. Recent Development
11.5 Fanuc Corporation
11.5.1 Fanuc Corporation Company Details
11.5.2 Fanuc Corporation Business Overview
11.5.3 Fanuc Corporation Smart Factory and Manufacturing Introduction
11.5.4 Fanuc Corporation Revenue in Smart Factory and Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Fanuc Corporation Recent Development
11.6 General Electric
11.6.1 General Electric Company Details
11.6.2 General Electric Business Overview
11.6.3 General Electric Smart Factory and Manufacturing Introduction
11.6.4 General Electric Revenue in Smart Factory and Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 General Electric Recent Development
11.7 Honeywell International Inc.
11.7.1 Honeywell International Inc. Company Details
11.7.2 Honeywell International Inc. Business Overview
11.7.3 Honeywell International Inc. Smart Factory and Manufacturing Introduction
11.7.4 Honeywell International Inc. Revenue in Smart Factory and Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development
11.8 IBM Corporation
11.8.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
11.8.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview
11.8.3 IBM Corporation Smart Factory and Manufacturing Introduction
11.8.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Smart Factory and Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
11.9 Kuka AG
11.10 OMRON Corporation
11.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
11.12 Rockwell Automation Inc.
11.13 Schneider Electric
11.14 Siemens AG
11.15 Aquarius Software
11.16 Hexagon AB
11.17 InSource Solutions
11.18 Litmus Automation
11.19 Panasonic Corporation
11.20 Progea International SA
11.21 Deloitte
Continued….
