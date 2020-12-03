Clinical Trials in Oncology: A Ray of Hope for Cancer Patients
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global cancer burden is on a rise and it is estimated that by the year 2030 there could be 27 million people with cancer translating to more than 17 million cancer deaths each year. Surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy have been used alone or in combinations with limited success. Scientific advancements in molecular biology and genetics of cells have triggered the discovery of novel approaches for an improved diagnosis as well as management of this disease. The various translational and targeted approaches for cancer management are being explored in the form of monoclonal antibodies, EGFR inhibitors, anti-angiogenesis, proteasome inhibitors, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, farnesyl transferase inhibitors, gene therapy and immunotherapy etc. CAR T-cell therapy, dendritic cell vaccine and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) are newer forms of immunotherapy and targeted therapy approaches that are being explored for treating various cancers. While CAR T-cell uses specially altered T cells to fight cancer, dendritic cells help the immune system to recognize cancer cells and start an immune reaction against them. ADC on the other hand targets the tumour cells in order to specifically kill them leaving behind the healthy cells.
Clinical trials are the mainstay for bringing out newer, better and safe medicines to serve the mankind. Clinical trials are conducted in four different phases (I, II, III, and IV), where each phase is aimed at addressing a scientific question. While the initial safety of a new drug is established in Phase-I of clinical trial the later phases establishes the efficacy of the drug along with the safety. As clinical trials moves in a phase-wise manner, the next phase is initiated only if the drug passes the earlier phase. But clinical trials in oncology aren’t always easy to perform. Cancer patients have to volunteer, without knowing whether the new drug/therapy under development will benefit them or not. So how do we continue to advance cancer drug development through clinical trials? This can be achieved by knowing how to run safe and ethical clinical trials thereby protecting the rights, integrity and confidentiality of research subjects. A need of specific training and skills for conducting oncology clinical trials exists at the level of individual stakeholder.
The Oncology Clinical Trials Training (OCTT) course of Catalyst Clinical Services Pvt. Ltd. is aimed to equip the researchers with the knowledge and competencies required for carrying out oncology clinical trials. The duration of the course is 12 weeks and it provides a unique hands-on training opportunity for the monitoring of oncology clinical trials. Catalyst Clinical Services Pvt. Ltd., a leading clinical research organization and over the past 16 years more than 10,000 participants across 27 countries have enrolled for the various research training courses offered by Catalyst. For further details get in touch with the Program Coordinator at info@catalystclinicalservices.com
Block D1, Sector-16,
Clinical trials are the mainstay for bringing out newer, better and safe medicines to serve the mankind. Clinical trials are conducted in four different phases (I, II, III, and IV), where each phase is aimed at addressing a scientific question. While the initial safety of a new drug is established in Phase-I of clinical trial the later phases establishes the efficacy of the drug along with the safety. As clinical trials moves in a phase-wise manner, the next phase is initiated only if the drug passes the earlier phase. But clinical trials in oncology aren’t always easy to perform. Cancer patients have to volunteer, without knowing whether the new drug/therapy under development will benefit them or not. So how do we continue to advance cancer drug development through clinical trials? This can be achieved by knowing how to run safe and ethical clinical trials thereby protecting the rights, integrity and confidentiality of research subjects. A need of specific training and skills for conducting oncology clinical trials exists at the level of individual stakeholder.
The Oncology Clinical Trials Training (OCTT) course of Catalyst Clinical Services Pvt. Ltd. is aimed to equip the researchers with the knowledge and competencies required for carrying out oncology clinical trials. The duration of the course is 12 weeks and it provides a unique hands-on training opportunity for the monitoring of oncology clinical trials. Catalyst Clinical Services Pvt. Ltd., a leading clinical research organization and over the past 16 years more than 10,000 participants across 27 countries have enrolled for the various research training courses offered by Catalyst. For further details get in touch with the Program Coordinator at info@catalystclinicalservices.com
Block D1, Sector-16,
Catalyst Clinical Services Pvt. Ltd.
+91 9818356273
email us here