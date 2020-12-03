Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Dec. 2, 2020

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

78 New Cases Reported Today 

This report includes cases up until Monday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day. hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard 

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Nov. 30, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since

2/28/2020

(including new cases)
O‘ahu 63 15,424
Hawai‘i 1 1,606
Maui 4 551
Kaua‘i 1 114
Moloka‘i 0 18
Lānaʻi 0 106
HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 9 225
Total Cases 78 18,044++
Deaths    0 244

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2020 – Hawai‘i-1, Maui-3, O‘ahu-50, Kauai-0 

++As a result of updated information, one Hawai‘i resident diagnosed out-of-state and one case from O‘ahu were dropped from the counts. 

Department of Public Safety:

Mass Inmate Testing Continues

Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) surge testing is ongoing. Of the 66 inmates who underwent re-testing, 35 were positive and 31 were negative. PSD health care staff have reported an additional 15 inmate recoveries bringing the total to 63 recovered. The active positive inmate cases total 134. The one (1) hospitalized WCF inmate has returned to the facility and five (5) out of the 11 positive WCF staff have recovered and were cleared to return to work. DOH is continuing their contact tracing.

DOH testing of O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates and staff is continuous. Of the 246 OCCC inmate test results received, five (5) were positive, 237 were negative and four (4) were inconclusive. There are no OCCC inmates in the hospital. All 10 OCCC staff results were negative. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority: 

9,185 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday

Yesterday, a total of 9,185 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 3,935 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 2,027 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/ 

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/ 

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

Hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Trans-Pacific Passenger Arrivals Statistics:

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/ 

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting 

Rest, Test, Enjoy! Voluntary visitor post-travel test: https://www.kauai.gov/visitorposttest 

Resident post-travel test: https://www.kauai.gov/residentposttest

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c  To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Media Contact:

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8194 

[email protected]

