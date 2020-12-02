THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2020
H.Res. 1244 – Rule Providing for Consideration of H.R. 3884 – MORE Act (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary)
Suspensions (23 bills)
- H.R. 7903 – To amend the Small Business Act to establish the Community Advantage Loan Program, as amended (Rep. Chu – Small Business)
- H.R. 8211 – 504 Modernization and Small Manufacturer Enhancement Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Craig – Small Business)
- H.R. 8199 – 504 Credit Risk Management Improvement Act of 2020 (Rep. Bishop (NC) – Small Business)
- H.R. 8229 – Parity for HUBZone Appeals Act of 2020 (Rep. Radewagen – Small Business)
- H.R. 5517 – Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative Act, as amended (Rep. Lewis (GA) – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 1819 – War Crimes Rewards Expansion Act (Rep. Foxx – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 3571 – City and State Diplomacy Act, as amended (Rep. Lieu – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 996 – Expressing the sense of Congress that the activities of Russian national Yevgeniy Prigozhin and his affiliated entities pose a threat to the national interests and security of the United States and of its allies and partners, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 958 – Condemning the practice of politically motivated imprisonment and calling for the immediate release of political prisoners in the Russian Federation and urging action by the United States Government to impose sanctions with respect to persons responsible for that form of human rights abuse (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 17 – Expressing concern over the detention of Austin Tice, and other purposes, as amended (Rep. Green (TX) – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 1115 – Calling for the Immediate Release of Trevor Reed, a United States Citizen who was Unjustly Sentenced to 9 Years in a Russian Prison, as amended (Rep. Conaway – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 1049 – National Heritage Area Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Tonko – Natural Resources)
- S. 199 – Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act (Sen. Smith – Natural Resources)
- S. 212 – Indian Community Economic Enhancement Act of 2020, as amended (Sen. Hoeven – Natural Resources)
- S. 914 – Coordinated Ocean Observations and Research Act of 2020, as amended (Sen. Wicker – Natural Resources)
- S. 1342 – Great Lakes Environmental Sensitivity Index Act of 2020, as amended (Sen. Peters – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 306 – Kettle Creek Battlefield Survey Act, as amended (Rep. Hice – Natural Resources)
- S. 2981 – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Officer Corps Amendments Act of 2020 (Sen. Sullivan – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 3682 – Land Grant-Mercedes Traditional Use Recognition and Consultation Act, as amended (Rep. Ray Lujan – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 4153 – Health Care Access for Urban Native Veterans Act (Rep. Khanna – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 7045 – To require the Secretary of Agriculture to conduct a study on lands that could be included in a National Forest in Hawai'i, and for other purposes (Rep. Case – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 8810 – National Landslide Preparedness Act, as amended (Rep. DelBene – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 1380 – Big Cat Public Safety Act, as amended (Rep. Quigley – Natural Resources)