District Spotlight: Highway Patrol District 3 - Northeast Arizona

Welcome to the AZDPS District Spotlight! Each post will take an in-depth look at one of the 20 districts that make up AZDPS patrol areas.

For our first District Spotlight we’re visiting District 3, headquartered in Holbrook, AZ!

From Monument Valley to the Petrified Forest, the White Mountains to Canyon de Chelly, District 3 covers a large and diverse area of northeastern Arizona.

With over 1,200 miles of roadway for troopers to patrol, this district includes all of Navajo and Apache Counties, northern Greenlee County and the eastern portion of Coconino County.

The main travel corridor through District 3 is Interstate 40, which runs from Meteor Crater (milepost 233) all the way to the New Mexico state line (milepost 359). Other major thoroughfares include State Routes 264 and 87, and U.S. Highways 160 and 191.

A large part of District 3 includes the Navajo Nation, Hopi and Fort Apache reservations, where troopers obtain cross-commission cards in order to assist other agencies with enforcement on tribal lands.

Captain Jeffrey Sharp is the commander of District 3. Captain Sharp has served with AZDPS for 17 years and was assigned to his current position as the district commander in April 2019. He also served as a Minnesota State Trooper for 10 years.

Captain Sharp is accompanied by his team of professional staff who help keep daily operations running smoothly. James Bee, a retired trooper, is responsible for maintaining adequate supplies and records for the many equipment items needed to help troopers carry out their duties. Cherie Yannone is the District 3 administrative assistant supporting daily operations and the voice you will hear on the telephone to answer your questions.

District 3 is proud to serve the residents of Arizona, visitors and all those traveling through Arizona. For assistance with a non-emergency matter specific to District 3, please call the district office at 928-524-6177.