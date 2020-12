Driver Services Adds New Feature for Reinstatement Customers

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services Division announces a new online service for customers with suspended or revoked driver licenses. Reinstatement customers can now submit compliance documents online in e-Services . For many, this will allow the reinstatement process, from suspended or revoked to reinstated, to take place completely online without visiting a Driver Services Center in person.

All services now available online in e-Services:

Submit Reinstatement Documents

Pay Reinstatement Fees

Reissue After Reinstatement

New Tennessee Resident & New Driver License Application

Driver License or CDL Renewal

Driver License or CDL Duplicate

CDL Medical Certification Renewal

Change of Address

Schedule a Road Skills Test Appointment

Advance a GDL License

Driver License Practice Test

Driving History / MVR

Reprint Confirmation

Submit an Owner Operator Report

Manage Emergency Contacts