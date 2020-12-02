218 citations from extra patrols for underage drinking enforcement

From October 16 – November 15, 2020, law enforcement agencies across North Dakota deployed extra patrols enforcing the law against underage drinking as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

A total of 218 citations were attributed to the added patrols, including 63 counts of minor in consumption, 18 counts of minor in possession, four driving under the influence (DUI) arrests, 10 drug-related citations, and 34 speed citations.

Deterring teens from alcohol and/or drugs is a critical message for law enforcement to communicate. This additional enforcement is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

Learn more about traffic safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.