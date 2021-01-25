The Radicati Group Releases “Social Networking Statistics Report, 2021-2025”
Adoption and four-year forecasts for business and consumer Social Networking
Palo Alto, CA – January 25, 2021 – A new in depth study from the Radicati Group provides use data statistics and four-year forecasts for business and consumer adoption of Social Networking. The study includes data on the worldwide number of Social Networking users and accounts, broken out by region for North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific and Rest of World (RoW). It also provides data on business and consumer daily use and time spent on Social Networking sites.
Worldwide social networking use continues to grow with both consumer and business users. Consumer social networking users still make up the great majority of social networking users, however, this is changing fast as enterprise social networking use is also showing strong adoption.
About The Radicati Group, Inc.
The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.
The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.
