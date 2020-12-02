Beginnings Treatment Centers is now In-Network with Blue Cross Blue Shield and Anthem
By choosing Beginnings Treatment Centers, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Anthem members will save money by choosing an in-network drug treatment providerCOSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Care Treatment, Inc. DBA Beginnings Treatment Centers is pleased to announce that it is now in-network Blue Cross Blue Shield. Individuals covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield or Anthem Blue Cross with substance use disorder now have another in-network option to get the substance abuse and or dual diagnosis treatment they need.
By choosing Beginnings Treatment Centers, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Anthem members will save money by choosing an in-network provider. Whether you have a Blue Cross Blue Shield or Anthem Blue Cross HMO or PPO, you will receive the same care at Beginning Treatment Centers and only be responsible for your lower in-network costs such as deductibles, copays and out of pocket maximums.
To find out how to use your Blue Cross Blue Shield or Anthem insurance to get substance abuse or dual diagnosis treatment at Beginnings Treatment Centers visit www.BeginningsTreatment.com
This In-Network relationship with Blue Cross Blue Shield is also an added opportunity for Beginnings Treatment Centers to expand it’s Dual Diagnosis treatment services. "We are grateful to announce we are in-network with Blue Cross ," says Beginnings Treatment Center Co-Founder and CEO Joseph Milligan. ."The agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield will help us expand much needed lifesaving substance abuse treatment services. "
It is estimated that over 20 million Americans suffer from substance use disorder. Many of those struggling who want help, cannot afford the out of network costs of treatment. Beginnings Treatment Centers is confident that with this new In-Network agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield they will be able to offer its lifesaving treatment to more people in need.
