Coronavirus: Dealing with the “New Normal” - How Anxiety, Stress, and Social Media. When to seek a Psychiatrist.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020
Anxiety psychiatrists are dealing with questions, which didn’t exist in 2019. In fact, many patients verbalize feelings including:
• I fear hardship more than the Coronavirus
• I have diabetes, cardiology issues, heart disease, etc. and if I get Coronavirus I will die
• I fear going to the store to buy necessities
• I haven’t seen any family for months for fear of COVID-19
It is common, for everyone, to deal with anxiety from stress at some point in our lives. There are many times we deal with situational stress, which is related to a specific situation or problem, it may last only as long as the situation occurs, and it may be in proportion to the problem. Generally, many exert a realistic response to the realistic situation.
When someone experiences an anxiety disorder they may show unexpected (for no reason) anxiety. The actual anxiety response may be larger than for what the situation may warrant. Many will continue to show anxiety after the situation has been remedied. As an anxiety psychiatrist we may see patients who feel anxiety is impossible to control or even manage and one of the worst things may happen, the person may withdraw to avoid situations which may trigger these anxiety symptoms.
In dealing with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) we have seen a large influx of patients who are experiencing both situational anxiety and/or a real anxiety disorder. The anxiety from stress is often more than what people can bear. Patients who are routinely on social media apps may also develop social media anxiety. How many times on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. have you seen someone become incredibly anxious and then fire off an impassioned response?
If you are in either of these situations, please do not hesitate to search for “Anxiety Doctors Near Me” or visit https://pnsoc.com/anxiety. Symptoms and signs of anxiety disorders to look for include:
• Feel panicked
• Have trouble breathing
• Have a racing heart or chest pain
• Feel dizzy, shaky or sick
• Blush or sweat
• Find it difficult to think clearly and concentrate.
Those who suffer from anxiety may also have symptoms of depression. Anxiety can lead to a lot of bad things, but anxiety, for the most part, can be managed. It may not be curable, but utilizing an anxiety psychiatrist may provide the right treatment in helping you to control problems, so you can get on with life.
The important thing is to seek help!
During COVID we are seeing most patients utilizing Telemed.
