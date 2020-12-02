Sight, Sound & Story: Live Online with “Making the Grade: Color in TV & Film” on December 17th

The Sight, Sound & Story: Live monthly event series wraps up 2020 with an event celebrating Colorists and their contribution to TV and Film

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop’s “Sight, Sound & Story: Live” monthly online event series continues in December with a deep dive into the world of Color in TV and Film.

Inside Episode VI: The contribution of the colorist in film goes beyond just making the scenes and images look good. A great colorist will draw the audience's eye to what is important in the story and enhance the emotional tone of the film in ways that can be subtle yet effective.

Join us for this special conversation with colorists Stephan Nakamura ("X-Men: Days of Future Past," "The Martian," "Prometheus") and Élodie Ichter ("The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood," "The Maze Runner") as they discuss the creative process of color grading in their work. Jason Druss who is a senior colorist at WarnerMedia Studios, will guide the conversation as well as show examples of how Stephen and Élodie use color correction to make their films click for audiences.

All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password to Vimeo Live 30 minutes prior to the event. The event will be live at 5:00 PM EST/ 2:00 PM PST on December 17th. This will gain free access for all attendees who register.

This event wouldn’t be possible without our Master Storyteller Sponsors: OWC, ZEISS, American Cinema Editors, & EditFest Global; as well as our Technology Sponsor: Shutterstock. We are also grateful for the continued support of our invaluable partners ProductionHUB, Digital Cinema Society, LAPPG, NYWIFT, Film Fatales, and The D-Word. Following the panel there will be a chance to ask questions in a live Q&A session. To register, please go to https://bit.ly/37rzybf.

