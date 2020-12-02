Announcing the Launch of “Meet”, a Global Utility App for Professionals and Influencers to Find and Sell Timed Services.
The new application goes live on the apple and android app stores with thousands of active users.
Meet is opening up new revenue streams to professionals everywhere in this new socially distanced world of business,”SANTA MONICA, USA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professionals worldwide have gained another way to find and sell their services with the launch of the new mobile application “Meet”.
— Merritt Fletcher
The app allows specialists of all kinds to provide remote service through an easy-to-use mobile interface. What makes Meet unique is their teleconference function that allows users to get paid for their video chat durations down to the minute—one of the first apps on the mobile market to ever perform such a function.
Users can quickly find what they’re looking for by searching through specific categories; from mobile dog training, counseling services, even help with complex math equations, Meet has specialists of all kinds.
Merritt Fletcher, Meet’s CEO believes their approach brings buyers and sellers closer than ever before.
“Meet is opening up new revenue streams to professionals everywhere in this new socially distanced world of business,” Fletcher said.
Meet’s unique platform and fuss-free interface is the perfect tool for influencers, models, freelancers, medical professionals, therapists, coaches, fitness experts, designers, veterinarians and more. Just about any service imaginable can be performed through Meet’s platform.
As for buyers, anyone can access Meet’s abundance of experts and utilize their services exactly how they need them. Gone are the days of hourly billing, now anyone can get exactly what they need for however long they need it.
Additionally, Meet’s billing structure allows sellers to name their price down to the minute and set windows of availability that buyers can view and make selections accordingly. Sellers can also simply set a price and accept requested meetings as they come in.
Developers believe Meet’s approach will soon become a staple in the teleconference world of business. Meet’s staff can be made available to the media. For more information visit www.meet.live
MORE—CEO Merritt Fletcher made a successful leap from professional modeling to mobile technology in the early 2010s. She has personally created prior applications in MeetGreet and Weple, and sees the launch of Meet as the continuation of that work. With multiple patents issued, Fletcher is considered one of the rising stars among young technology influencers.
###
Marta Ortega
Meet.Live LLC
+1 310-739-6890
marta@meet.live
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter