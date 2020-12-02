Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Consumer Alert: Don’t Fall for COVID-19 Vaccine Scams

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020

Recently, we’ve seen promising developments in the efforts to create a COVID-19 vaccine, but these announcements have also created an opportunity for scammers to take advantage of people’s pandemic fears.

While federal and state governments and pharmaceutical companies are working through the vaccine approval and distribution process, please be aware of potential scams about vaccines and treatments:

  • Right now, there is no FDA-approved, available COVID-19  vaccine. These vaccines are still being reviewed and approved. If someone reaches out to you offering a vaccine, it’s a scam.
  • Do not attempt to purchase a vaccine, treatment, or miracle cure. Don’t respond to unsolicited calls, texts, or emails about vaccines or treatments. Ignore offers on social media or from online pharmacies and talk to your doctor if you’re unsure about purchasing a medical product. Remember, as all scams go – if it’s too good to be true – it probably is.
  • Always consult with a medical professional. Talk to your doctor before you purchase or use any treatment. When vaccines are available, talk to your doctor or health care provider to get more information about receiving vaccines and make sure your doctor or health care provider has been approved to administer the vaccine.
  • Don’t be deceived by misinformation. Stick to reputable sources for legitimate updates about the vaccine, including the CDC and the FDA.

While we continue to respond to the pandemic and wait for an available vaccine, please take commonsense health precautions and follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. You can learn more about North Carolina’s response to the pandemic at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/. If you think you’ve been the victim of a scam, please file a complaint with our office at ncdoj.gov/complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

