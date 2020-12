For the Record – November

For The Record: MDE Permits, Licenses, Certifications Applications and Issuances

The following are partial lists by county of permit, license, and certification applications and issuances as well as other permitting activity at the Maryland Department of the Environment. For more information on these permits, please contact Amanda Degen at (410) 537-4120.

Applications Received 10/16/2020 thru 11/15/2020

ALLEGANY

JOHN J. DIFONZO WATER RECLAMATION FACILITY – 400 E Offutt St, Cumberland, MD 21502. Application received for 2020 001-0318 Renewal SPTO for (1) Biosolids Heat Drying Fac

LITTLE ORLEANS CAMPGROUND – 31661 Green Forest Dr, SE, Little Orleans, MD 21766. Application received for WMA2 Surface – Minor Mod Application

TOWN OF LONACONING – 35 E Main St, L onaconing, MD 21539 (20-1120) Water permit to construct a water line replacement at the site of Barton

ANNE ARUNDEL

EPPING FOREST WATERWORKS – 387 Danseye Trail, Annapolis, MD 21401 . (20-1116) Water permit to construct a backwash treatment plant at the site of 355 Severn Rd

FISHER PROPERTY – 142 Bolm Rd, Millersville, MD 21108. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

ANNAPOLIS AREA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL – 109 Burns Crossing Rd, Severn, MD 21144. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, DEPT. OF THE ARMY – 4216 Roberts Ave, Ste 5115, Fort George G. Meade, MD 20755. Application received for Simple PTC for (2) Emergency Generators and (1) Boiler

GAMBRILLS GATEWAY – 844, 846, & 848 Crain H w y, Gambrills, MD 21054. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

HARWOOD LANDFILL, INC. – 4431 Sands Rd, Harwood, MD 20776. Application received for WMA1G Ground & Surf – Renewal Application

MCNAMARA PROPERTY – 5018 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122. Application received for WMA4 Groundwater – New Application

MD/MAA/BWI-THURGOOD MARSHALL AIRPORT SWM FACILITY – 7050 Friendship Rd, Millersville, MD 21240. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

NOVATEC INC – 222 Thomas Ave, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Modification GDP Modification NOI

WEST QUEST TECHNOLOGY PARK – 1580B W Nursery Rd, Linthicum, MD 21090. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

BALTIMORE CITY

AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC – BWI2 – 2010 Broening Hwy, Baltimore, MD 21224. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

CSG PARTNERS LLC – 1760 Union Ave, Baltimore City, MD 21211. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

FREDERICK DOUGLASS HIGH SCHOOL – 2301 Gwynns Falls Pkwy, Baltimore, MD 21217. Application received for GP for (4) Small Fuel Burning (Boilers/Heaters)

HARRY & JEANETTE WEINBERG GREEN HOUSE RESIDENCE @ STADIUM PLACE – 1010 E 33rd St, Baltimore, MD 21218. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

JAMES C. EXCAVATING, INC. @ 4501 CURTIS AVE – 4501 Curtis Ave, Curtis Bay, MD 21226. Application received for Simple PTC for portable crush/screen equipment @ temp site

THE BERG CORP @ PQ WAREHOUSES – 1301 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230. Application received for Simple PTC for portable crush/screen equipment @ temp site

VETERANS ADMINISTRATION MEDICAL CENTER – 10 N Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201. Application received for Simple PTC for three (3) non-emergency engines

WC1241/WC1241R: WATER MAIN REPLACEMENTS – VARIOUS LOCATIONS – Belgian Ave, E. 41st St, Wilsby Ave, Cato n Ave, and Wyanoke Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

BALTIMORE

AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC – DCA1 – 1700 Sparrows Point Blvd, Sparrows Point, MD 21219. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

BATTLE GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 7828 St Patricia Lane, Dundalk, MD 21222. Application received for GP for (2) Small Fuel Burning (Boilers/Heaters)

ERICKSON LIVING – CHARLESTOWN VILLAGE – 713 Maiden Choice Ln, Catonsville, MD 21228. Application received for GP for (4) Small Fuel Burning (Boilers/Heaters)

MA RK MANZO – 16826 Wesley Chapel Road, Monkton, MD 21111. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MISSION BBQ TOWSON LLC – 740 York Rd, Towson, MD 21204. Application received for GP for (3) Charbroilers /Pit Barbeques

NORTHWEST RECYCLING LLC – 212 Cockeys Mill Rd, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Application received for Natural Wood Waste Recycling General Permit Application

CALVERT

CALVERT GATEWAY WWTP AND WTP – 10760 Town Center Blvd, Dunkirk, MD 20754. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT LNG, LP – 2100 Cove Point Rd, Lusby, MD 20657. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

REGENCY MANOR MOBILE HOME PARK – 2505 Brickhouse Rd, Dunkirk, MD 20754. Application received for WMA4 Groundwater – Renew Application

RICHFIELD STATION II JOINT VENTURE – 5305 Village Center Dr, #320, Columbia, MD 21044 (20-1115) Sewage permit to install grinder pumps at the site of Crest View Lane, Richfield Station Subdivision

CARROLL

HUGHES PROPERTY – 39.5897° , -76.8426°, Hampstead, MD 21074. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

VILLAGE GARDENS INC – 744 Old Westminster Pike, Westminster, MD 21157. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

C ECIL

CONOWINGO MOBILE HOME COURT – 124 Mount Zoar Rd, Conowingo, MD 21918. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

COOL SPRINGS AT CHARLESTOWN – Cool Springs Road, Charlestown, MD 21901. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

FAIR HILL NATURAL RESOURCES MANAGEMENT AREA – 300 Tawes Dr, Elkton, MD 21921. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MOBILE REALTY 2, LLC – 1768 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 (20-1118) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater treatment plant at the site of 124 Mt. Zoar Rd

MORNING CHEER SANDY COVE MINISTRIES – 60 Sandy Cove Rd, North East, MD 21901. Application received for WMA2 Surface – Renewal Application

W.L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC – CHERRY HILL PLANT – 2401 Singerly Rd, Elkton, MD 21921. Application received for Toxics PTC for (1) FPM forming machine

W.L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC – ELK MILLS I – 501 Vieve’s Way, Elkton, MD 21921. Application received for 2020 015-0101 Ren. SPTO for Resins mfg & coating facility

YORK BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. – 09-SP-1064 – 950 Smile Way, York, PA 17404 – Modification

YORK BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. – 79-SP-0027-L – 950 Smile W ay, York, PA 17404 – Modification

CHARLES

D.R. HORTON, INC. – 181 Harry Truman Pkwy , Ste 250, Annapolis, MD 21404 (20-1119) Sewage permit to construct a force main and pump replacement at the site of MD Route 6 and Willow Lane

GENON MD ASH MANAGEMENT LLC-FAULKNER FLYASH MANAGEMENT SITE – 10200 Faulkner Rd, Faulkner, MD 20664. Application received for WMA1 Surface – Renewal Application

ROCKHILL SAND & GRAVEL CORP – 21-SP-1147 – 22140 Tanner Lane, Chantilly, VA 20152 – NEW

SOUTHERN MARYLAND PRE-RELEASE UNIT WWTP – Carrico Mill Rd, Hughesville, MD 20637. Application received for WMA2 Surface – Renewal Application

STEEPLECHASE DEVELOPMENT CO., LLC – 4401 Southern Business Park Dr, White Plains FL 20695 ( 2 0-1117 ) Sewage permit to construct a water pumping station and force mains at the site of Buckeye Circl e

DORCHESTER

SHORE SAND AND GRAVEL, L.L.C. – 86-SP-0223 – P.O. Box 548, Waldorf, MD 20604

FREDERICK

I-70 EAST REST AREA – I-70 East, Mile Marker 39, Myersville, MD 21773. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

PLEASANTS CONSTRUCTION, INC. @ ARCADIA BUSINESS PARK – 4613 Wedgewood Blvd, Frederick, MD 21703. Application received for Simple PTC for portable crush/screen equipment @ temp site

GARRETT

DEEP CREEK LAKE WWTP – 762 Mayhew Inn Rd, Oakland, MD 21550. Application received for Sewage Sludge Utilization Transportation Permit Application

I-68 INFORMATION CENTER/REST STOP – I-68 Eastbound, 6 mile marker, Friendsville, MD 21532. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

HARFORD

AMAZON.COM SERVICES, LLC – MTN2 – 913 Old Philadelphia Rd, Aberdeen, MD 21001. Application received for GP for (4) Small Fuel Burning (Boilers/Heaters)

AMAZON.COM SERVICES, LLC – MTN2 – 913 Old Philadelphia Rd, Aberdeen, MD 21001. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

BGE/PERRYMAN TO HARFORD TRANSMISSION LINE RELOCATION – 39.4634, -76.1974, Aberdeen, MD 21001. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

CITRUS AND ALLIED ESSENCES, LTD – 4620 Mercedes Dr, Belcamp, MD 21017. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

HARFORD SYSTEMS, INC. – 2225 Pulaski Hwy, Aberdeen, MD 21001. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Renew GDP Renewal NOI

HAVRE DE GRACE WATERMAIN EXTENSION – Pulaski Hw y, Havre De Grace, MD 21078. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

JEN MARYLAND I, LLC – c/o Craftsmen Land, LLC, 7524 WB&A Rd, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 (20-1122) Water permit to construct a water booster station at the site of 3098 Steamboat Way

PAUL T. EWING, INC. – 77-SP- 0144 – 9353 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601 – RENEWAL

SHA – CHURCHVILLE SHOP – 3050 Churchville Rd, Churchville, MD 21028. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

SMITHS DETECTION EDGEWOOD, INC. – 2202 Lakeside Blvd, Edgewood, MD 21040. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Renew GDP Renewal NOI

ST. CHARLES COMMUNITY, L.L.C. – 21-SP- 1148 – 7035 Albert Einstein Dr, Ste 200, Columbia, MD 21046-10162020 NEW

SUSQUEHANNOCK WILDLIFE SOCIETY – 1725 Trappe Church Rd, Darlington, MD 21034. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

THE JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL – 703 Churchville Rd, Bel Air, MD 21014. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

HOWARD

BALTIMORE AIRCOIL COMPANY – 7600 Dorsey Run Rd, Jessup, MD 20794. Application received for Simple PTC for (14) Boilers rated at 3 MMBtu/ hr

BEST PHO 59 – 10045 Baltimore National Pike, Unit A15, Ellicott City, MD 21042. Application received for GP for (1) charbroiler

CEDAR CREEK MODEL HOMES – Cross Creek Dr, Columbia, MD 21044. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

HOWARD COUNTY BUREAU OF UTILITIES – ELEVATED WATER TANKS – 11 Locations, Various Towns, MD 21045. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MD STATE HWY ADMIN/DAYTON SHOP – 4401 State Route 32, Dayton, MD 21036. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

UNIVERSITY OF MD AGRICULTURAL CENTER – 4240 Folly Quarter Rd, Ellicott City, MD 21042. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

KENT

STOLTZFUS FARMS, LLC PROPERTY, KT 7 – 11753 Chesterfield Rd, Kennedyville , MD 21645. Application received for Sewage Sludge Utilization Agricultural Land Application Permit Application

MONTGOMERY

GSA FEDERAL RESEARCH CENTER AT WHITE OAK – 10901 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20903. Application received for Modification to PTC S-M

HIDDEN PONDS COMMUNITY – 16207 Hidden Ponds Way, Germantown, MD 20878. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

LAKEWOOD COUNTRY CLUB – 13901 Glen Mill Rd, Rockville, MD 20850. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MARRIOTT HQ HOTEL – 7707 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814. Application received for GP for (1) Emergency Generator

MIRANT – WESTLAND FLYASH SITE – 20831 Martinsburg Rd, Dickerson, MD 20842. Application received for WMA1 Surface – Renewal Application

MONTGOMERY COUNTY RESOURCE RECOVERY FACILITY (MCRRF) – 21204 Martinsburg Rd, Dickerson, MD 20842. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH – 9000 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20892. Application received for Emergency Generators GP for (1) Emergency Generator TR

OAK GROVE HOA – 2106 Cater Mill Way, Brookeville, MD 20833. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

THE RESERVE AT BLACK ROCK – Berryville Road, Darnestown , MD 20874. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION – 1040 Spring St, Silver Spring, MD 20910. Application received for GP for (1) small FBE to replace and existing boiler

WASHINGTON SUBURBAN SANITARY COMMISSION – 14501 Sweitzer Ln, Laurel, MD 20707 (20-1121) Water permit to construct a water main replacement at the site of East-West Hwy and Twin Forks Lane at Jones Mill Rd

WASHINGTON SUBURBAN SANITARY COMMISSION – 14501 Sweitzer Ln, Laurel, MD 20707 (20-1114) Water permit to construct a water main replacement at the site of the Burdette Rd & Bradley Blvd

NOT YET DETERMINED

Between the East end of Sollers Pt Rd and Tyler Rd in Dundalk MD, Baltimore, MD 21222. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

PRINCE GEORGE’S

ALLENTOWN SPLASH, TENNIS AND FITNESS PARK – 7210 Allentown Rd, Fort Washington, MD 20744. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

BOWEN & KRON @ HAMPTON PARK MALL / KINGDOM SQUARE – 9003, 9101-9195 Central Ave, Capitol Heights, MD 20743. Application received for Simple PTC for portable crush/screen equipment @ temp site

BROWN STATION ROAD SANITARY LANDFILL – 3500 Brown Station Rd, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Application received for 24-033-2084 Renewal Part 70 PTO for Brown Station Rd Sanitary Landfill

CABIN BRANCH – Northwest corner of Armstrong Lane and Ryon R d , Upper Marlboro, MD 20706. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

COUNTRY CLUB AT WOODMORE – 12320 Pleasant Prospect Rd, Mitchellville, MD 20721. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

DOCTORS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL – 8118 Good Luck Rd, Lanham, MD 207063574. Application received for GP for (5) Small Fuel Burning (Boilers/Heaters)

ELLEN E. LINSON SPLASH PARK – 5211 Campus Dr, College Park, MD 20740. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

GENON MD ASH MANAGEMENT LLC BRANDYWINE – 11700 N Keys Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613. Application received for WMA1 Surface – Renewal Application

GLENN DALE SPLASH PARK – 11901 Glenn Dale Blvd, Glenn Dale, MD 20769. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MNCPPC – HAMILTON POOL – 3901 Hamilton St, Hyattsville, MD 20781. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MNCPPC – NORTH BARNABY POOL – 5000 Wheeler Rd, Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

ROLLINGCREST-CHILLIUM SPLASH POOL – 6122 S a rgent Rd, Chillum, MD 20782. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

SHA – MARLBORO SHOP – 6500 SE Crain Hwy, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

SOUTHERN AREA AQUATICS & RECREATION CENTER – 13601 M i ssouri Ave, Brandywine, MD 20613. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

USDA BELTSVILLE AGRICULTURE RESEARCH CENTER – 10300 Baltimore Ave, Beltsville, MD 20705. Application received for Sewage Sludge Utilization Agricultural Land Application Permit Application

WSSC WATER – 14501 Sweitzer Ln, Laurel, MD 20707 (20-1123) Water permit to construct a water main replacement at the site of S. Osbourne Rd from Pann Ave (MD 4) and Crain Hwy (US 301)

QUEEN ANNE’S

MARYLAND STATE HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION – CENTREVILLE – 111 Safety Dr, Centreville, MD 21617. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY REST STOP – SHA – off 301 North, S of Centreville, Centreville, MD 21617. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

SOMERSET

A & N ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE – 20967 Caleb Jones Rd, Ewell, MD 21824. Application received for 2020 039-0062 Renewal SPTO for (1) Generating Station

ST. MARY’S

CHANEY ENTERPRISES – 01-SP-0 577 – 2410 Evergreen Rd Ste 20, Gambrills, MD 21054

M ARYLAND STATE HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION – LEONARDTOWN – 27345 Point Lookout Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MEADOWS AT TOWN RUN PH 2 – Meadow St, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER – 22445 Peary Rd, Bldg 504, Patuxent River, MD 20670. Application received for GP for (2) Small Fuel Burning (Boilers/Heaters)

STATEWIDE

COLONIAL PIPELINE – MARYLAND SYSTEM – Multiple Locations, Statewide, M D . Application received for WMA5 GDP-Modification GDP Modification NOI

MDOT-SHA – ENVIRONMENTAL PROGRAMS – State-Wide, MD Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI 20

TRAPPE EAST HOLDINGS BUSINESS TRUST – 1960 Gallows Rd, Ste 300, Vienna, VA 20707 ( 20-1113) Sewage permit to construct a collection system, pumping station and force main at the site of Trappe, MD

TALBOT

EASTON UTILITIES WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM – Easton and Vicinity, Easton, MD 21601. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

FERRY COVE PROJECT LLC – OYSTER NURSERY – Lowe’s Wharf Rd, Sherwood, MD 21655. Application received for WMA1 Surface – Minor Mod Application

WASHINGTON

CITY OF HAGERSTOWN WWTP/PANGBORN PARK LAKE SILT DISPOSAL SITE – 1 Clean Water Circle, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for Sewage Sludge Utilization Treatment Facility Permit Application

FORT FREDERICK STATE PARK (MAINTENANCE AREA) – 11100 Fort Frederick Rd, Big Pool, MD 21711. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

SIDELING HILL REST AREA WWTP & WATER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM – 3000 Sideling Hill, Hancock, MD 21750. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

WICOMICO

JUBILANT CADISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. – 207 Kiley Dr, Salisbury, MD 21801. Application received for Secondary Coating Process Line

JUBILANT CADISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. – 207 Kiley Dr, Salisbury, MD 21801. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

PARKER POND HOA – 906 Colony Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

WORCESTER

BERLIN WWTP – SPRAY IRRIGATION SITE – 9607 Lee Rd, Berlin, MD 21811. Application received for WMA4 Groundwater – Renew Application

Permits Issued 10/16/2020 thru 11/15/2020

A LLEGANY

CITY OF FROSTBURG WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM – Frostburg & Vicinity, Frostburg, MD 21532. Issued GDP New Registration

GREEN RIDGE YOUTH CAMP – 10700 Fifteenmile Creek Rd, Flintstone, MD 21530. Issued GDP New Registration

LITTLE ORLEANS CAMPGROUND – 31661 Green Forest Dr, SE, Little Orleans, MD 21766. Issued Permit

ANNE ARUNDEL

7-ELEVEN, INC. #38930 – 8301 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122. Issued 003-1685-9-1199 GP for Large Motor Vehicle Refueling

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DPW – 2662 Riva Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401 . (18-23-1159) Sewage permit to construct a sewage pumping station upgrade at the site of Shoreham Beach and Sundee Drive

MARYLAND ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICE HEADQUARTERS – 259 Najoles Rd, Millersville, MD 21108. Issued GDP New Registration

MD/MAA/BWI-THURGOOD MARSHALL AIRPORT SWM FACILITY – 7050 Friendship Rd, Millersville, MD 21240. Issued GDP New Registration

PATUXENT MATERIALS @ WESTPORT RECLAMATION – 4944 Sands Rd, Lothian, MD 20711. Issued GDP New Registration

WATERSHED RESOURCE CENTER, INC – 33 Stahl Point Rd, Curtis Bay, MD 21226. Issued Sewage Sludge Utilization Treatment Facility Permit

B ALTIMORE CITY

AUTO RECYCLING OF BALTIMORE, LLC – 155 N Haven St, Baltimore, MD 21224. Issued GDP New Registration

FREDERICK DOUGLASS HIGH SCHOOL – 2301 Gwynns Falls Pkwy, Baltimore, MD 21217. Issued 510-1014-5-2288 and 5-2289 GP for (4) small FBE

HARRY & JEANETTE WEINBERG GREEN HOUSE RESIDENCE @ STADIUM PLACE – 1010 E 33rd St, Baltimore, MD 21218. Issued GDP New Registration

B ALTIMORE

11236 MCCUBBIN AVE (RUPPERT MANAGEMENT, LCC) – 11236 McCubbin Ave, Upper Falls, MD 211561801. Issued Permit WAS6R – OGR

A&A GLOBAL INDUSTRIES (POWDER COATING) – 10711 Gilroy Rd, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Issued GDP New Registration

A&A GLOBAL INDUSTRIES INC – 17 Stenersen Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030. Issued GDP New Registration

CARGILL, INC. – SALT DIVISION – 11055 Philadelphia Rd, White Marsh, MD 21162. Issued Permit

ERICKSON LIVING – CHARLESTOWN VILLAGE – 713 Maiden Choice Ln, Catonsville, MD 21228. Issued 005-2935-5-2493 GP for (4) small FBE

GLEN ARM MAINTENANCE FACILITY WWTP & WTP – 12200 Long Green Pike, Glen Arm, MD 21057. Issued GDP New Registration

GLOBAL VIEW CENTER – 2301 York Rd, Timonium, MD 21093. Issued GDP New Registration

POLYSTYRENE PRODUCTS – 8845 Kelso Dr, Essex, MD 21221. Issued 005-2305-5-2495 GP for (1) Small FBE

ROSEDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 8200 Old Philadelphia Rd, Rosedale, MD 21237. Issued 005-0642-5-2494 GP for (4) small FBE

STEVENSON CROSSING LLC – 10404 Stevenson Rd, Stevenson, MD 21153. Issued GDP New Registration

CALVERT

BEACHES WATER COMPANY – 36 Hydrants in Saint Leonard, Saint Leonard, MD 20685. Issued GDP New Registration

CAROLINE

DANNY’S GRINDING SERVICE – 14488 Oakland Rd, Ridgely, MD 21660. Issued 2020-NWW-GP01 Natural Wood Waste Recycling General Permit

CARROLL

BTR HAMPSTEAD, INC.-BLACK & DECKER WWTP – 626 Hanover Pike, Hampstead, MD 21074. Issued GDP New Registration

MARYLAND MIDLAND RAILWAY – 40 N. Main St, Union Bridge, MD 21791. Issued GDP New Registration

MISSION BBQ – 584 Jermor Ln, Westminster, MD 21157. Issued 013-0433-8-0060 and 8-0061 GP for (2) Charbroilers

WECARE DENALI, LLC – 7800 Kabik Court, Woodbine, MD 21797. Issued GDP Modification Registration

CECIL

ALLAN MYERS MATERIAL MD, INC – 77-SP-0065 – 638 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA 19355

CONOWINGO MOBILE HOME COURT – 124 Mount Zoar Rd, Conowingo, MD 21918. Issued GDP New Registration

COOL SPRINGS AT CHARLESTOWN – Cool Springs Rd, Charlestown, MD 21901. Issued GDP New Registration

ELK NECK STATE PARK – 4395 Turkey Point Rd, North East, MD 21901. Issued GDP New Registration

FAIR HILL NATURAL RESOURCES MANAGEMENT AREA – 300 Tawes Dr, Elkton, MD 21921. Issued GDP New Registration

FOREST GREEN COURT MOBILE HOME PARK – 1 Deer Run Pkwy, Elkton, MD 21921. Issued Permit

MAYBELLE MANOR MOBLIE HOME PARK – 218 Mount Zoar Rd, Conowingo, MD 21918. Issued GDP New Registration

TOWN OF CHARLESTOWN – 241 Market St, Charlestown, MD 21914( 20-14-1062) Water permit to complete interior painting of the water tank at the site of 482 Frederick St and N. Ogle St.

CHARLES

CHANEY ENTERPRISES – 01-SP-0276 – 2440 Evergreen Rd, Ste 201, Gambrills, MD 21054

CHANEY ENTERPRISES – 05-SP- 0991 – 2410 Evergreen Rd, Ste 201, Gambrills, MD 21054

C OUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF CHARLES COUNTY – 5310 Hawthorne St, La Plata, MD 20646 (20- 25-1015) Sewage permit to construct a flow equalization basin at the site of 5310 Hawthorne St

LA PLATA WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM – La Plata & Vicinity, La Plata, MD 20646. Issued GDP New Registration

MARK AND STACIE BURCH FARM, CH-8 – 3327 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601. Issued 2019-SAG-6054 Sewage Sludge Utilization Agricultural Land Application Permit

POTOMAC HEIGHTS MUTAL HOA WATER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM – 200 Cedar Lane, Indian Head, MD 20640. Issued GDP New Registration

ROCKHILL SAND & GRAVEL CORP. – 00-SP-0563 – 14750 Gibbons Church Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613

ROCKHILL SAND & GRAVEL CORP – 82-SP-1027 – 14750 Gibbons Church Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613

DORCHESTER

TOWN OF SECRETARY WTP – 152A Main St, Secretary, MD 21664. Issued GDP New Registration

FREDERICK

A T & T – MONROVIA – 11026 Fingerboard Rd, Monrovia, MD 21770. Issued 021-0113-9-0418 through 9-0420 GP for (3) Emer Generators

GAMBRILLS STATE PARK WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM – 8602 Gambrills Park Rd, Frederick, MD 21702. Issued GDP New Registration

I-70 EAST REST AREA – I-70 East, Mile Marker 39, Myersville, MD 21773. Issued GDP New Registration

THE RESTORATION SHOP – 106 Prospect Rd, Mount Airy, MD 21771. Issued 021-0782-6-0694 GP for vehicle refinishing

GARRETT

BACKBONE WTP – 124 Camp 4 Rd, Bloomington, MD 21523. Issued GDP New Registration

DEEP CREEK STATE PARK WTP – 898 State Park Rd, Swanton, MD 21561. Issued GDP New Registration

I 68 INFORMATION CENTER/REST STOP – I-68 Eastbound, 6 mile marker, Friendsville, MD 21532. Issued GDP New Registration

HARFORD

AMAZON.COM SERVICES, LLC – MTN2 – 913 Old Philadelphia Rd, Aberdeen, MD 21001. Issued 025-0698-5-0382 GP for (4) Small FBE

AMAZON.COM SERVICES, LLC – MTN2 – 913 Old Philadelphia Rd, Aberdeen, MD 21001. Issued GDP New Registration

DARLINGTON WTP – 1200 Anderson Lane, Darlington, MD 21034. Issued GDP New Registration

HARFORD SYSTEMS, INC. – 2225 Pulaski Hwy, Aberdeen, MD 21001. Issued GDP Renewal Registration

INDEPENDENT CAN COMPANY – 1300 Brass Mill Rd, Belcamp, MD 21017. Issued Permit

SHA – CHURCHVILLE SHOP – 3050 Churchville Rd, Churchville, MD 21028. Issued GDP New Registration

HOWARD

BEST PHO 59 – 10045 Baltimore National Pike, Unit A15, Ellicott City, MD 21042. Issued 027-0705-8-0178 GP for (1) charbroiler

MD STATE HWY ADMIN/DAYTON SHOP – 4401 State Route 32, Dayton, MD 21036. Issued GDP New Registration

THE VILLAS AT CATTAIL WWTP & WTP – 3500 Roxbury Mills Rd, Glenwood, MD 21738. Issued GDP New Registration

MONTGOMERY

C & D RECOVERY LLC – 24120 Frederick Rd, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Issued 2019-RSC-09760 Scrap Tire Secondary Collection Facility License

ECOLOGY SERVICES, INC – 7940 Beechcraft Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20879. Issued GDP New Registration

LEIDOS – RIO WASHINGTON CENTER – 9737 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD 20878. Issued 031-2702-9-1227 GP for (1) Emer Gen

UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION – 1040 Spring St, Silver Spring, MD 20910. Issued 031-2426-5-2536 GP for (1) small FBE

WASHINGTON SUBURBAN SANITARY COMMISSION – 1450 1 Sweitzer Ln, Laurel, MD 20707 (20-11-1087) Water permit to construct a large water valve and vault replacement at the site of 11308 Tara Rd

PRINCE GEORGE’S

7-ELEVEN, INC. #38446 – 13350 Baltimore Ave, Laurel, MD 20707. Issued 033-2921-9-1580 GP for Large Motor Vehicle Refueling

DOWER HOUSE RECYCLING AND PROCESSING CENTER – 5900 Dower House Rd, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Issued 2020-WPF-0563 Refuse Disposal Processing Facility Permit

MDNR – CHESAPEAKE AND COASTAL SERVICE – 16000 Croom Airport Rd, Upper Marlboro, MD. Issued GDP New Registration

SHA – MARLBORO SHOP – 6500 SE Crain Hwy, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Issued GDP New Registration

QUEEN ANNE’S

FOX RUN CONDOMINIUMS WTP – Fox Run Rd off Hess Rd, Grasonville, MD 21638. Issued GDP New Registration

MARYLAND STATE HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION – CENTREVILLE – 111 Safety Dr, Centreville, MD 21617. Issued GDP New Registration

POND AT CHURCH HILL WATER TREATMENT PLANT – 100 Pond Way, Church Hill, MD 21623. Issued GDP New Registration

SOMERSET

EASTERN CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION – 30420 Revells Neck Rd, Westover, MD 21890. Issued GDP New Registration

UNIVERSITY OF MD – EASTERN SHORE – 11868 Academic Oval, Princess Anne, MD 21853. Issued 039-0016-9-0061 GP for (1) Emer Generator

ST. MARY’S

MARYLAND STATE HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION – LEONARDTOWN – 27345 Point Lookout Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Issued GDP New Registration

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER – 22445 Peary Rd, Bldg 504, Patuxent River, MD 20670. Issued 037-0017-5-0087 GP for (2) small FBE

STORMWATER MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, L.L.C. – P.O. Box 459, Leonardtown, MD 20650

STATEWIDE

MDOT-SHA – ENVIRONMENTAL PROGRAMS -, State-Wide, MD. Issued GDP New Registration

TALBOT

WAWA FOOD MARKET 589 – 8118 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601. Issued Permit WAS6R – OGR

WASHINGTON

C. WILLIAM HETZER, INC – 9401 Sharpsburg Pike, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Issued Permit

CENTRAL PRECISION, INC. – 20823 San Mar Rd, Boonsboro, MD 21713. Issued GDP New Registration

CITY OF HAGERSTOWN WWTP/PANGBORN PARK LAKE SILT DISPOSAL SITE – 1 Clean Water Circle, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Issued 2020-STF-1960 Sewage Sludge Utilization Treatment Facility Permit

FAHRNEY-KEEDY COMMUNITY CENTER-ADULT DAY CARE – 8507 Mapleville Rd, Boonsboro, MD 21713. Issued GDP New Registration

HAGERSTOWN HONDA & KIA – 10307 Auto Place, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Issued Permit

SIDELING HILL REST AREA WWTP & WATER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM – 3000 Sideling Hill, Hancock, MD 21750. Issued GDP New Registration

WASHINGTON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF WATER QUALITY – 16232 Elliot Pkwy, Williamsport, MD 21795 (20-22:23 -1020) Sewage permit to construct a sewage pumping station upgrade and force main at the site of 10810 Brentwood Terrace

WICOMICO

POPLAR HILL PRE-RELEASE UNIT – 24090 Nanticoke Rd, Quantico, MD 21856. Issued GDP New Registration

WORCESTER