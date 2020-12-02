CONTACT: Lt. Bradley Morse Region Two Office, New Hampton, NH 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 December 1, 2020

Plymouth, NH – On Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m. a call was received from 911 dispatch for an injured hiker on Fauver East Trail in Plymouth, NH. Mark Tuckerman, 68, from Center Harbor, NH, was hiking the Fauver East Trail when he slipped and injured his knee. He was unable to bear weight or walk so he called for assistance. Plymouth Fire initially responded and called for assistance to carry Tuckerman down the trail. NH Fish and Game responded along with Ashland Fire Department, Holderness Fire Department, Rumney Fire Department, and Campton/Thornton Fire Department. Tuckerman was carried down the trail and transported by Plymouth Fire Ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for evaluation and treatment.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essentials: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.HikeSafe.com.