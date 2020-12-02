MyWay Mobile Storage helps out with RAMP’s community service event
MyWay Mobile Storage thrilled to join the REALTORS® Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh in their second 2020 Community Service Committee’s Daily Bread event
Helping those who may be experiencing food insecurity continues to be even more important during this coronavirus crisis”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyWay Mobile Storage was thrilled to join the REALTORS® Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh (RAMP) in their Community Service Committee’s second Daily Bread event of 2020. The early November event was focused on serving lunch to those experiencing food insecurities because of homelessness or under-employment. The food is served out of the kitchen at the New Hope Methodist Church on the North Side. Thanks to a Pennsylvania Association of REALTORS® Century of Service grant for local REALTOR® associations, the RAMP Community Service Committee was able to hire a food truck, “Carnivores” from the Pub at 333 in Oakmont to provide the food. RAMP Community Service Committee volunteers distributed meals to 120 people in a COVID-safe manner. The day prior the volunteers stuffed bags with condiments, napkins, and plasticware. On the day of the event volunteers packed the bags with the delicious lunches from the Carnivores food truck and distributed the bagged lunches to the attendees.
— Ed Sickmund
“We always really loved to get out in the community and give back, but it’s been especially important this year—2020 has been such a hard year for so many people in our community. The Daily Bread program (formally known as the Northside Congregate Feeding Program) provides a crucial service and we are pleased to be able to volunteer for them,” said Michelle Schocker, an agent with Berkshire Hathaway. “It has been different this year with carry-out only and social distancing because of coronavirus,” Schocker continued, “but now more than ever we need to help our neighbors.”
Ed Sickmund, MyWay Mobile Storage Market Owner and RAMP Affiliate member said, “Helping those who may be experiencing food insecurity continues to be even more important during this coronavirus crisis.” Sickmund continued, “Everyone loved the food truck menu: burgers, hotdogs, fries, and soups.”
“The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank estimates that before the pandemic more than 14 percent of our community experienced food insecurity,” commented Stacey Reis, a RAMP Affiliate member with Home Warranty America. She continued, “Those numbers are much higher now. And we are just happy to be able to help.”
Michelle Senko, a PPM Realty agent added, “The Daily Bread program does a terrific job, together with other feeding programs on the Northside, making sure hot meals are available every day of the week. They’ve made the necessary adjustments—carry-out only and social distancing in the kitchen and for food pick-up—to keep everyone safe.”
Emily Platts, a Howard Hanna agent, noted, “Food insecurity, homelessness, and under-employment have been challenges facing our neighbors all year, every year. My Howard Hanna colleague, Preston Moore, and I are happy to do our small part.”
About the Daily Bread Program of the United Methodist Church Union:
The Northside Congregate Feeding Program has been serving meals on the Northside for more than a quarter of a century. More than 250,000 quality, nutritious meals have been served. The address is 114 West North Avenue, Pittsburgh, 15212. Anyone interested in volunteering for the Daily Bread program can sign up online. The program serves meals three times per week, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. and Sundays at 4:00 p.m. They have many different volunteer jobs—from handing out food to helping to sanitize surfaces to driving leftovers to other organizations. To volunteer, sign up online at http://www.umchurchunionpgh.org/daily-bread/ or call the office at 412-231-4900.
About the REALTORS® Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh (RAMP):
Since 1911, RAMP has served real estate professionals and the community as western Pennsylvania’s most effective voice for private property and industry professionalism. RAMP began with 30 members and has since grown to include approximately 2,100 residential and commercial realtors. RAMP has remained at the forefront of public policy and member advocacy. With full-time government affairs and education programs, RAMP is uniquely positioned to provide its members with the tools they need to do business successfully and ethically. By shaping legislation and preparing REALTORS to serve their clients more effectively, RAMP has delivered the American Dream to five generations of Pittsburgh-area property owners. Visit http://www.realtorspgh.com/.
• About RAMP’s Community Committee:
RAMP’s Community Service Committee is responsible for engaging with the general public by coordinating public service projects. This committee's activities provide a service or assistance to citizens who are less fortunate. The mission is to maintain and enhance RAMP’s image and community awareness through community outreach projects. In addition to feeding the homeless and underemployed the 2019 calendar includes volunteering at the Light of Life Rescue donation center, Senior Curb Appeal Day. Hats/Gloves/Scarves/Sock Drive and Boys and Girls Club Career Day.
About MyWay Mobile Storage:
MyWay Mobile Storage is the leading provider of moving and storage solutions and located in a spacious 25,000 square foot facility in West Mifflin, PA to better service their customers in the metropolitan Pittsburgh area. They provide quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate controlled, secure storage facilities. MyWay Mobile Storage is a RAMP Affiliate Member and Market Owner, Ed Sickmund, was honored with their 2011 Affiliate of the Year award. Sickmund and MyWay Mobile Storage are also involved with the National Association of Productivity & Organizing Professionals, Business Networking International, Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard and the South West Communities Chamber of Commerce.
To learn more about MyWay Mobile Storage, visit http://www.mywaystorage.com or call 888-336-9929 to speak with a Moving & Storage Consultant.
