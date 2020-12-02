For Immediate Release:

December 2, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 3, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Adams Adams County Land Reutilization Corporation Ashtabula Rome Township Crawford Bucyrus Community Improvement Corporation Cuyahoga Rocky River Wastewater Treatment Plant Franklin Ohio Department of Agriculture Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber Board Henry Village of Florida * Jefferson Warren Water Authority Lorain City of Sheffield Lake North Coast Regional Council of Park Districts Michael Hottois (Medicaid) Ermias Seleshi (Medicaid) Lucas University of Toledo Foundation Madison Madison County Medina Health Transit Pool of Ohio Medina County Family and Children First Council Meigs Village of Middleport Scioto Morgan Township Seneca Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority Summit Copley Township Wood Bowling Green State University - Centennial Falcon Properties Plain Township *

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111