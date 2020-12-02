Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 3, 2020

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

December 2, 2020                                                                 

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Adams

Adams County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Ashtabula

Rome Township

 

 Crawford

Bucyrus Community Improvement Corporation

 

 Cuyahoga

Rocky River Wastewater Treatment Plant

 

 Franklin

Ohio Department of Agriculture

 

Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber Board

 

 Henry

Village of Florida *

 

 Jefferson

Warren Water Authority

 

 Lorain

City of Sheffield Lake

 

North Coast Regional Council of Park Districts

 

Michael Hottois (Medicaid)

 

Ermias Seleshi (Medicaid)

 

 Lucas

University of Toledo Foundation

 

 Madison

Madison County

 

 Medina

Health Transit Pool of Ohio

 

Medina County Family and Children First Council

 

 Meigs

Village of Middleport

 

 Scioto

Morgan Township

 

 Seneca

Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

 Summit

Copley Township

 

 Wood

Bowling Green State University - Centennial Falcon Properties

 

Plain Township *

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

