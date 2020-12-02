Cattle Farmer Fights Climate Change One Tree at a Time

This week, Grover Plunkett joins the World Tree Global Forum to talk about a new approach to farming and climate action.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cattle farmer Grover Plunkett of Montgomery, Alabama doesn’t know if climate change is real. But that doesn’t mean he can’t do something about it anyway – just in case.

“I would be misleading you if I told you that I was an environmentalist,” he says, “but I hope that we're all humble enough to imagine we could be wrong.”

Grover is not only a cattle farmer; he is also a World Tree farmer. World Tree is an agroforestry company focused on promoting the environmental and economic benefits of the Empress Splendor (Paulownia) tree - the fastest growing tree in the world. World Tree planted the Empress Splendor trees on Grover’s farm in Alabama. Grover cares for the trees and when they are harvested, he is entitled to 50% of the lumber’s profits on the first harvest and 100% of the profits of any proceeding harvests.

The Empress Splendor tree has many benefits, including the ability to regenerate up to seven times after the first harvest and a high carbon capture rate of 38 tons per acre. The trees are especially beneficial to Grover’s farm because his cattle can graze under them, and the lumber from the trees will provide an income for his family for generations.

On Wednesday, December 9th, at 4:00 pm ET, World Tree is hosting their first-ever Global Forum, aptly titled “Living Legacy.”

“We are so proud of the year that we have had at World Tree,” says World Tree’s President and COO, Dr. Cathy Key, who is hosting the event. “We wanted to bring together the entire World Tree community and celebrate stories like Grover’s.”

World Tree investors, partners, and farmers – including Grover – will gather virtually to celebrate World Tree’s 2020 successes and discuss their vision for the future. Attendees will “travel” to the regions of Mexico, Guatemala, and Costa Rica to learn about World Tree’s expansion there, and will even get to take a virtual farm tour. The event will also feature addresses from World Tree CEO Douglas Willmore, World Tree founder Wendy Burton, and Vanderbilt Financial Group founder Stephen Distante.

All are invited to join the celebration. To register for the “Living Legacy” event on December 9th, 2020, please visit https://www.worldtree.eco/the-living-legacy/.

About World Tree: World Tree USA, LLC (“World Tree”) is an agroforestry company focused on promoting the environmental and economic benefits of the Empress Splendor (Paulownia) tree. Founded in 2015 by Wendy Burton, the World Tree management team includes foresters, agronomists, and scientists with extensive experience with agroforestry and, over 30 years of experience working with the Empress Splendor tree. World Tree grows 18 exclusive non-invasive varieties. World Tree is the largest grower of Empress Splendor trees in North America, with 2,000 acres under management across Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, USA, and Mexico.

For more information on World Tree, visit www.worldtree.eco.

Media Contact: Karie Campion, connect@worldtree.info, 602.831.2141.



About Vanderbilt Financial Group: Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. Vanderbilt is known as “The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm” for their commitment to providing Financial Advisors and their clients with access to values-aligned investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt’s commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. Vanderbilt’s culture has garnered awards such as being named one of the Long Island Business News Best Places to Work on Long Island for three consecutive years, and the Future50 and Corporate Culture Awards from SmartCEO.

For more information on Vanderbilt Financial Group, please visit www.joinvanderbilt.com.

Vanderbilt Financial Group is the marketing name for Vanderbilt Securities, LLC and its affiliates. Securities offered through Vanderbilt Securities, LLC • Member: FINRA, SIPC • Registered with MSRB. Advisory Services offered through Vanderbilt Advisory Services • Clearing Agent: Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions