FinTech/Digital Banking Accelerator Mbanq Labs Opens Applications for Next Cohort
Mbanq Labs accelerates tech , funding, marketing, legal frameworks and provides trendy Singapore office space for FinTech startups in Southeast Asia. Apply now.
Mbanq Labs is uniquely positioned to give founders the best possible way to create a digital bank.”SINGAPORE, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mbanq Labs, the leading Singapore-based FinTech and digital banking accelerator, invites applications from startup founders to join its three month accelerator program, starting in February 2021, to build a successful FinTech or digital bank. The application deadline is January 31, 2021. Apply here.
— Vlad Lounegov, Mbanq CEO
The program offers individually tailored support for FinTech entrepreneurs, with the full backing of Mbanq, a digital banking technology innovator and one of the world’s fastest growing FinTechs.
Daniel Ong, Labs Accelerator Manager, says: "The accelerator program is an intense and enjoyable three month experience. Participants tap into a powerful, global FinTech ecosystem, network and form strong professional bonds that will last through their entire careers.
“Additionally, Singapore is a FinTech launchpad that covers Southeast Asia and the world. It is a great place for a startup because it provides a FinTech-friendly regulatory framework and numerous government incentives such as grants.
"The aim is to turn FinTech ideas into viable businesses as quickly as possible and then to launch them as high as they will fly. Because of Covid-19, participants can choose to work remotely."
The current cohort consists of 6 startups, with a total of 8 startups in Mbanq's portfolio:
Swapie – Charities increase donations through consumer credit assets such as loyalty points. www.swapie.co
Smart Towkay – Aggregator and comparison site for business banking. www.smart-towkay.com
Gradsetgo – Matchmaker for schools, jobs and internships. www.gradsetgo.com
The Check – HealthTech to manage Covid-19 travel risk. www.thecheck.sg
OyoPay – Payment gateway solutions for online business. www.oyopay.com.bd
Mr. PayLater – Payments solution that splits purchases into installments. https://mrpaylater.com
The M&A Compass – Machine learning and deep research into planned acquisitions and M&A strategies. www.mandacompass.com
Last One Standing – Events planning platform and marketplace. www.lastonestandingsg.com/deetz
Vlad Lounegov, CEO of Mbanq, says: “Mbanq Labs is uniquely positioned to give founders the best possible way to create a digital bank. Mentors are lifelong experts in banking and technology who understand the intricacies of forming and operating a digital bank. Mbanq also provides credits for its cloud-based digital banking suite, so the technology aspect is assured.”
Mbanq is a Silicon Valley-based digital banking technology provider and one of the fastest-growing FinTechs in the world. www.mbanq.com
Singapore-based Mbanq Labs helps build or accelerate FinTech products for startups and raise funding. It is partnered with the best companies in Southeast Asia to bring FinTech ideas to life. https://labs.mbanq.io/
Daniel Ong
Entrepreneurship has always been part of Daniel’s career trajectory. He is a National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School Graduate. He is also an alumnus of the prestigious NUS Overseas Colleges Entrepreneurship Program and a startup founder (daniel.ong@mbanq.com).
The next Mbanq Labs cohort will begin in February, 2021. If you have a great FinTech idea and wish to be considered for Mbanq Labs mentorship, please contact Daniel or apply via www.f6s.com/mbanqlabsbatch3
Daniel Ong
Mbanq Labs
+65 9320 0470
email us here