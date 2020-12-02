Dry Kings Restoration Recovers Homes & Businesses - Water Damage Repair Services
Company to Restore Bay Area Properties Throughout Destructive Winter SeasonSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With winter around the corner, family-owned Dry Kings Restoration is offering extensive water damage services to the San Francisco, Marin County, Sonoma County and Napa County areas. The award-winning company specializes in responding to fire and water crises and providing the highest level of care in catastrophic events.
The organization's water damage restoration work is divided into thorough drying and build-back. Upon arriving at the scene, technicians will remove and replace damaged structures, so the property looks as good as new. They will then proceed to disinfect the affected areas to get rid of any existing mold spores and harmful bacteria and prevent them from spreading.
In the event of a disaster when water is involved, Dry Kings Restoration highly advises the public to immediately contact their technicians to minimize lasting damage and health threats. Their services include:
● 24/7 assistance
● Rapid response
● Fully licensed and insured technicians
● Compliance with your insurance company
● Free inspection
● State-of-the-art technology
The California Department of Water Resources reports every county in California has experienced a federally declared flood disaster in the past 20 years. When left untreated, commercial, and residential properties can face permanent damage.
Along with water damage services, Dry Kings Restoration also aids in the event of a fire crisis and has played an impactful role in aiding those affected by the California wildfires.
Dry Kings Restoration is a highly rated and reputable building restoration company dedicated to aiding homes and commercial properties in the event of a fire or water crisis. Office locations are in San Francisco & Marin, serving the San Francisco Bay Area, Marin County, Sonoma County and Napa County.
Jenny Sharpe
Dry Kings Restoration
+1 4156127425
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn