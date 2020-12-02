Employment Specialist Shares 7 Huge Job Hunting Mistakes You Can Easily Avoid
Amanda Kay of "My Life, I Guess", knows that job hunting is a long, frustrating process. Use these tips to avoid making mistakes that can ruin your job search.
You could be the perfect candidate for a job, but end up disqualified from the hiring process because of an easily avoidable mistake.”ONTARIO, CANADA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for a job is a long and frustrating process. The trouble is, some people make job hunting much harder for themselves than it needs to be. When you’re in the middle of a job search, the smallest blunder could be the difference between landing the position and your application landing in the "no" pile.
"You could be the perfect candidate for a job, but end up disqualified from the hiring process because of an easily avoidable mistake." - Amanda Kay, Employment Specialist and Founder of My Life, I Guess
Regardless of whether you’re looking for your first job, a career change, or have recently become unemployed, even the savviest of job seekers are bound to make a mistake here or there. But with millions of people currently unemployed thanks to the global pandemic, you can't afford to make any mistakes.
Don’t make your job search more challenging by making easily avoidable mistakes, including:
- Only Applying Through Online Job Listings
- Overlooking The Job Requirements
- Sending Out Inadequate Resumes
- Forgetting To Follow Up
My Life, I Guess
Personal finance and career blog, "My Life, I Guess" was founded in 2011 by Amanda Kay. She focuses on what it’s like to be in debt, live paycheck to paycheck, and survive unemployment while also offering advice and support for others in similar situations. Amanda has spent more than a decade job searching between dead-end jobs, being unemployed, under-employed, and miserable at work. She now does it professionally, where her career is to help other people find jobs at a local employment center. Amanda Kay has been featured on MSN Money, the Ladders, Honeyfund, Your Money Geek, and other publications.
