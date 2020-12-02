MDC’s Cape Nature Center’s free December programs include candlelit wood walk, much more

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will host its featured event for December – “Discover Nature: Candlelit Wood Walk” on Dec. 11, from 5 - 8 p.m.– alongside a full schedule of other nature programs, both virtual and in-person. Advanced registration is encouraged and can be completed online at mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.

Discover Nature: Candlelit Wood Walk: Dec. 11, from 5 - 8 p.m., for ages 6 and older

Enjoy the serenity of a winter night as you stroll along the White Oak Trace Trail lighted path with hot, winter beverages. Our trail is paved and accessible to wheelchairs and strollers, and youth and adult groups are welcome. After the walk, be sure to stop inside the Cape Nature Center to warm up and view our exhibits.

“The forest after dark is magical,” said MDC Cape Girardeau Nature Center assistant manager Jamie Koehler. “We might get to see a white-tailed deer or even hear a barred owl. The paved trail will be aglow from the luminaries, so it’ll be easy to follow.”

And the best part, Koehler said, “might just be the campfire and hot chocolate afterwards.”

To ensure the safety of all, this program requires family groups to practice social distancing. Masks are required and participants are to social distance during the event. Those interested are also reminded to follow current health recommendations which include:

Stay home if you’re sick.

Have soap and hand sanitizer.

Be considerate of others.

Questions about this event can be emailed to MDC Cape Girardeau Nature Center assistant manager Jamie Koehler at Jamie.Koehler@mdc.mo.gov.

If you’re having difficulty registering online, you can contact the phone registration vendor at 1-888-283-0364. Event call center hours are Monday - Friday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. This phone number is for event registration only.

Other December programs include:

Trees: Virtual: Missouri Evergreens : Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 2 – 2:30 p.m.; all ages

: Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 2 – 2:30 p.m.; all ages Nature Art: Nature’s Décor : Friday, Dec. 4, from 9 - 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., 1 - 2:30 p.m., 3 – 4 :30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 – 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 1 – 2:30 p.m., 3 – 4:30 p.m.; ages 18 and older

: Friday, Dec. 4, from 9 - 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., 1 - 2:30 p.m., 3 – 4 :30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 – 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 1 – 2:30 p.m., 3 – 4:30 p.m.; ages 18 and older Hunting: Ladies Wing Shooting & Ladies Duck Hunt : Saturday, Dec. 5 and Friday, Dec. 11; ages 18 and older

: Saturday, Dec. 5 and Friday, Dec. 11; ages 18 and older Birds: Virtual-Viewing Missouri’s Woodpeckers : Saturday, Dec. 5, from 1 – 2 p.m.; all ages

: Saturday, Dec. 5, from 1 – 2 p.m.; all ages Homeschool: Winter Birds : Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 10 – 11:30 a.m., from 2 – 3:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 10, from 10 – 11:30 a.m., 2 – 3:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 11, from 10 – 10:30 a.m.; ages 6 and older

: Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 10 – 11:30 a.m., from 2 – 3:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 10, from 10 – 11:30 a.m., 2 – 3:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 11, from 10 – 10:30 a.m.; ages 6 and older Babes in the Woods : Virtual – Wildlife Winter Survival: Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 – 10:30 a.m.; all ages

: Virtual – Wildlife Winter Survival: Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 – 10:30 a.m.; all ages Little Acorns: Virtual – Wildlife Winter Survival : Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 – 10:30 a.m.; all ages

: Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 – 10:30 a.m.; all ages Wildlife: Virtual: Feeding Frenzy : Thursday, Dec. 7, from 1 – 2 p.m.; all ages

: Thursday, Dec. 7, from 1 – 2 p.m.; all ages Nature Art: Family Holiday Crafts : Saturday, Dec. 19, from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., from 10 – 11 a.m., from 1 – 2 p.m., from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.; all ages

: Saturday, Dec. 19, from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., from 10 – 11 a.m., from 1 – 2 p.m., from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.; all ages Wildlife: Virtual-Cooking Holiday Game : Saturday, Dec. 19, from 1 – 2 p.m.; ages 12 and older

: Saturday, Dec. 19, from 1 – 2 p.m.; ages 12 and older Outdoor Cooking: Virtual: Easy Dutch Oven Desserts: Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 1 – 2 p.m.; ages 12 and older

Nature center guests are encouraged to register online at mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents. The first step in registering for a program is creating a profile, then signing up for future programs is simple. Once someone creates a profile and registers for an event, they will receive details about programs they’ve registered for.

Find information about age-specific monthly programs at mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is open Tuesday – Saturday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.