Travel Advisory: Lane Split to be Removed from I-95 North Near Exits 19 and 20

As part of its ongoing rehabilitation of the Eddy Street Bridge, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will remove the current lane split on I-95 North over Eddy Street, between Exit 19 (I-195 East) and Exit 20 (Point Street) in Providence on Thursday, December 3. In its place, all lanes will be shifted to the right.

The lane shift will remain in place through the winter months, as will a lane shift on the southbound side of the bridge. All shifts are scheduled to be removed in spring 2021.

Work on the Eddy Street Bridge is part of the Bridge Group 1 project which includes routine bridge maintenance and rehabilitation of five bridges in the area, two of which will have a full replacement. The total cost for this project is $18.5 million. It is scheduled for completion in fall 2022.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 1 project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.