Market America | SHOP.COM Compares Men’s and Women’s Skin To Uncover Three Reasons Why Men Should Care About Skincare
EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to the skin you’re in, men and women have their differences. But what does that mean when it comes to skincare? Market America | SHOP.COM took a closer look at the differences between men’s and women’s skin to provide three reasons why men should seriously start caring about their skincare.
Reality check. If you don’t have time to take care of your skin, time, itself, will take care of it for you! With that said, men apparently want healthy looking skin just like women. According to Allied Market Research, the global men’s personal care market is expected to reach $166 billion by 2022, with the skincare segment dominating at close to $56 billion. So, while men may not be as dedicated to a skincare routine, they do, in fact, care.
When it comes to the differences between men’s and women’s skin, some dermatologists determined:
• On average, male skin is about 20-25% thicker than women’s skin and has a tougher texture.
• While women may have some degree of facial hair, the hair on a man’s face is usually thick and coarse. Daily shaving can stress or irritate the skin and cause cuts, razor burn and bumps.
• Male skin contains more collagen but men lose collagen at a constant rate over the years while female skin loses collagen later in life -- often after menopause -- which is why women’s aging can be more noticeable.
• Oil production in men’s skin is twice as much as in women’s skin and men have larger pores. That’s why men may have oilier and shinier skin and are more likely to have acne and less likely to have dry skin.
• Men are more likely to work or spend more time in the sun but may not be as concerned about protecting their skin from the harmful UV rays as women are, which can add years to a man’s skin.
Now that we know more about men’s skin, let’s talk about three reasons why men should seriously start caring about their skincare and offer three ways to make it happen!
1. A Clean Face Makes A Happy Face (And A Happy Partner)
Men’s skin produces more oil, has larger pores and is more prone to acne. That’s not even considering any time spent working out or enjoying outdoor activities that can lead to sweat, dirt and grime that clogs a man’s pores. Need we say more about the importance of men needing to wash their face daily? If you think bar soap will work just fine, consider doing your face a world of good by looking for cleansing gels that can eliminate dirt and excess oil while also acting as a shaving gel for smoother skin. If oil production and clogged pores are a real issue, you may also want to consider an exfoliating face scrub that will help remove dead skin cells, excess oil and unclog pores while also helping to even the skin surface for a closer shave. An exfoliating face scrub should be used two to three times per week.
2. Add A Facial Toner To Soothe And Calm Your Skin Post Shave
With thick and coarse facial hair and the number of times a man shaves each week, his skin can look and feel like it should be put on the “injured reserve” list. From cuts and scrapes to razor burn and bumps, a man’s face can go through a lot every time he shaves. Consider an easy fix by adding a toner. One men’s skincare line, Lumière de Vie® Hommes, has just come out with toner pads. A quick and easy way to help moisturize and balance your skin tone, these toner pads will actually soothe and calm the skin post shave, while also helping to maintain skin elasticity and firmness. That’s what we call a “Win-Win!”
3. Sunscreen: It’s a Thing. Use It Daily!
With so much going on and a mind that is focused on accomplishing all of those daily goals, sunscreen may seem like a low priority. But don’t take our word for it. Talk with a dermatologist or your own personal healthcare physician and they will tell you that one of the quickest ways to damage your skin is to neglect using sunscreen on a daily basis. You may not have to look far for a great product. Depending on your skin, many men’s and women’s skincare products can be considered unisex. Check out what daily sunscreen products your partner may already be using and give a quick call to your dermatologist or personal healthcare physician to see what they think about the product. Make sure the daily sunscreen product you are considering can actually help protect your skin against UVB and UVA rays that are a form of ultraviolet (UV) light that can be damaging to your skin. UVB rays cause sunburn. UVA rays penetrate even more deeply into the skin causing early skin aging and increasing the risk of skin cancer. A product that just came out a few months ago that can protect your skin against both the UVB and UVA rays is Lumière de Vie® Daily Brightening Broad Spectrum SPF 50.
When it comes to men and skincare, looking good and taking care of your skin isn’t self-importance, it’s self-respect. Real men take care of their skin so their partners can appreciate them even more!
Market America | SHOP.COM is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of The Shopping Annuity®.
Gillean Smith
Reality check. If you don’t have time to take care of your skin, time, itself, will take care of it for you! With that said, men apparently want healthy looking skin just like women. According to Allied Market Research, the global men’s personal care market is expected to reach $166 billion by 2022, with the skincare segment dominating at close to $56 billion. So, while men may not be as dedicated to a skincare routine, they do, in fact, care.
When it comes to the differences between men’s and women’s skin, some dermatologists determined:
• On average, male skin is about 20-25% thicker than women’s skin and has a tougher texture.
• While women may have some degree of facial hair, the hair on a man’s face is usually thick and coarse. Daily shaving can stress or irritate the skin and cause cuts, razor burn and bumps.
• Male skin contains more collagen but men lose collagen at a constant rate over the years while female skin loses collagen later in life -- often after menopause -- which is why women’s aging can be more noticeable.
• Oil production in men’s skin is twice as much as in women’s skin and men have larger pores. That’s why men may have oilier and shinier skin and are more likely to have acne and less likely to have dry skin.
• Men are more likely to work or spend more time in the sun but may not be as concerned about protecting their skin from the harmful UV rays as women are, which can add years to a man’s skin.
Now that we know more about men’s skin, let’s talk about three reasons why men should seriously start caring about their skincare and offer three ways to make it happen!
1. A Clean Face Makes A Happy Face (And A Happy Partner)
Men’s skin produces more oil, has larger pores and is more prone to acne. That’s not even considering any time spent working out or enjoying outdoor activities that can lead to sweat, dirt and grime that clogs a man’s pores. Need we say more about the importance of men needing to wash their face daily? If you think bar soap will work just fine, consider doing your face a world of good by looking for cleansing gels that can eliminate dirt and excess oil while also acting as a shaving gel for smoother skin. If oil production and clogged pores are a real issue, you may also want to consider an exfoliating face scrub that will help remove dead skin cells, excess oil and unclog pores while also helping to even the skin surface for a closer shave. An exfoliating face scrub should be used two to three times per week.
2. Add A Facial Toner To Soothe And Calm Your Skin Post Shave
With thick and coarse facial hair and the number of times a man shaves each week, his skin can look and feel like it should be put on the “injured reserve” list. From cuts and scrapes to razor burn and bumps, a man’s face can go through a lot every time he shaves. Consider an easy fix by adding a toner. One men’s skincare line, Lumière de Vie® Hommes, has just come out with toner pads. A quick and easy way to help moisturize and balance your skin tone, these toner pads will actually soothe and calm the skin post shave, while also helping to maintain skin elasticity and firmness. That’s what we call a “Win-Win!”
3. Sunscreen: It’s a Thing. Use It Daily!
With so much going on and a mind that is focused on accomplishing all of those daily goals, sunscreen may seem like a low priority. But don’t take our word for it. Talk with a dermatologist or your own personal healthcare physician and they will tell you that one of the quickest ways to damage your skin is to neglect using sunscreen on a daily basis. You may not have to look far for a great product. Depending on your skin, many men’s and women’s skincare products can be considered unisex. Check out what daily sunscreen products your partner may already be using and give a quick call to your dermatologist or personal healthcare physician to see what they think about the product. Make sure the daily sunscreen product you are considering can actually help protect your skin against UVB and UVA rays that are a form of ultraviolet (UV) light that can be damaging to your skin. UVB rays cause sunburn. UVA rays penetrate even more deeply into the skin causing early skin aging and increasing the risk of skin cancer. A product that just came out a few months ago that can protect your skin against both the UVB and UVA rays is Lumière de Vie® Daily Brightening Broad Spectrum SPF 50.
When it comes to men and skincare, looking good and taking care of your skin isn’t self-importance, it’s self-respect. Real men take care of their skin so their partners can appreciate them even more!
Market America | SHOP.COM is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of The Shopping Annuity®.
Gillean Smith
Market America | SHOP.COM
+1 336-478-4066
gilleans@shop.com
The Shopping Annuity: Simply Explained