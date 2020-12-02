Majority Leader Hoyer Releases 2021 House Floor Schedule

“I am pleased to announce the House schedule for the First Session of the 117th Congress. When the new Congress convenes in January, we will be meeting in the middle of a raging pandemic. To that end, next year’s schedule is designed to ensure that the House will be productive and get its work done while keeping Members, staff, and House employees safe. This schedule continues the use of Committee work days, which were created and implemented earlier this year to facilitate the House’s work during the pandemic. There was significant positive feedback that not only did this promote safe work periods, it also allowed Committee work to occur uninterrupted by House votes. It is important to note that Committee work days may be changed to voting days with sufficient notice. The 2021 calendar also balances time spent voting on the House Floor and working in Committee with necessary time for Members to conduct business in their districts. “As stated in the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, a new Congress begins on January 3 unless otherwise specified by law. At this time, it is expected that the House will convene on Sunday, January 3, 2021. “In spite of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am proud of the work accomplished by the House this year. We have acted multiple times to provide relief to families struggling with the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we passed nearly every appropriation bill to fund the government two months before the end of the Fiscal Year. We also passed legislation to invest in our nation’s infrastructure, strengthen access to and make health care more affordable, make needed policing reforms, protect our nation’s public lands, grant statehood to the District of Columbia, and create the National Museum of the American Latino. These are significant accomplishments, and while much of our work has been blocked by the Senate, I believe we are well-prepared to enact a positive agenda under the Biden Administration. “To that end, the 117th Congress will be tasked with addressing some of the deepest challenges our nation has ever faced. Our most immediate and pressing duty will be working to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and taking action to address the economic crisis it has created. With President-elect Joe Biden in the White House, we will also be able to advance an agenda that is supported by a majority of Americans, including lowering health care and prescription drug costs; helping more people Make It In America by expanding economic opportunities, strengthening our nation’s infrastructure, and raising wages; renewing Americans' faith in government by making it more transparent and accountable; addressing climate change; and protecting communities from gun violence.

“Before the 116th Congress concludes, there is still work that we must complete this year, including enacting legislation to provide COVID-19 relief to American families and small businesses, funding the government and preventing a shutdown, and finishing work on the National Defense Authorization Act. We should not allow these issues to go unaddressed until next year.” View the schedule for the U.S. House of Representatives for calendar year 2021 here, where you can download a printer-friendly PDF or view the always-up-to-date digital version available by subscription as a webcal through Outlook, Google Calendar, iOS's Calendar app, or many other calendar programs. The digital calendar is also available to view or subscribe through the DomeWatch app (iOS or Android). The U.S. House of Representatives schedule for calendar year 2021 one-pager, provided by Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, can be viewed here. The First Session of the 117th Congress is expected to convene on January 3, 2021. The House is scheduled to have 101 voting days and 59 committee work days, for a total of 160 days. Committee work days may be changed to voting days with sufficient notice. The 2021 schedule seeks to balance voting days, Committee work days, and days for Members to conduct important business in their districts. On the first day of each week, votes will occur in the House at 6:30 p.m. The last votes of the week will not occur after 3:00 p.m.