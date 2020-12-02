Access Control Expert Rich Valderrama Joins VIZpin

Richard Valderrama VIZpin Smartphone Access Control VIZpin Smartphone Access Control

Increases sales focus on multi-family and commercial applications

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIZpin today announced Rich Valderrama has joined the company as Business Development Manager, based in Tampa, Florida. Mr. Valderrama will be working directly with developers, property managers and architectural firms on upgrade and new construction projects. He will also be expanding VIZpin’s Certified Partner program to include electrical contractors, system integrators and locksmiths.

“We are very excited to have someone with Rich’s knowledge and experience on board” offered Paul Bodell, President and CEO. “He knows access control and has worked with some of the best names and the industry including Assa Abloy and Latch and will be the driving force behind our new Bluetooth Smartlock.”

Mr. Valderrama will be leading Business Development efforts in the multi-family residential and multi-tenant commercial markets in Florida and Georgia.

About VIZpin

At VIZpin we have developed and patented a data platform that uses encrypted asynchronous communications to manage data and control of remote devices and sensors over Bluetooth. Our OEM integration tools include hardware reference designs and libraries, Android and iOS SDKs and cloud APIs. The hardware libraries make it easy for hardware OEMs to transform any device to an IoT device without the cost and complexity of a data or cellular network.The SDKs and APIs enable management software and app developers to add access, control, and remote data management as a feature. We also manufacture the VP Series Bluetooth Controllers and Smartlocks which provide a secure, convenient and affordable alternative to traditional access control card readers and panels. VIZpin started in 2016. It is privately held and based in Lancaster, PA.