Lakeville Fitness Business Owner Creates Program To Help Local Restaurants
100% Of Funds For Virtual Training Program Will Go To Help Local RestaurantsLAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "We are blessed with great clients and staff. Our clients have really supported us well with the new mandates so I want to pay it forward and support to our local restaurants since they are getting hit hard especially during the holiday season," says Erik Peacock, owner of Puravida Fitness
Puravida Fitness just launched another 28-day online #surTHRIVEcorona fitness program like they did this past spring. Those who enroll in the program are asked to make a donation in the amount of their choosing. One hundred percent of the donations raised will be used to support other local restaurants.
"Our goal is to raise funds that will be used to purchase gift cards to local restaurants affected by the government mandates. This will get them some much needed cash flow as well as hopefully some new prospective clients. A WIN-WIN for the small businesses that are really struggling right now," Peacock adds.
Puravida Fitness is giving out the gift cards as prizes to participants in the 28 Day Challenge as they achieve milestones and stay consistent throughout the 28 days.
The 28-Day At-Home Workout & Accountability Online Program provided by Puravida Fitness includes:
A new, healthy habit to work on every week
-Weekly webinars to educate and empower you
-Daily live stream workouts that can be done at home
-A 28-Day nutrition plan to help people stay on track during the holidays (and not gain weight)
-Daily motivational emails to stay positive and improve the way you move, eat, & think
-Support, coaching, and accountability from the Puravida Fitness Fitness Team
When asked why participants can get started for as little as $5, Peacock responded, "I don't want cost to be a limiting factor. We want to help as many people as possible to stay healthy, especially during these uncertain and unprecedented times that have taken such a tremendous toll on people's physical and mental health."
