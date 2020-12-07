Vincentric Announces 2021 Best CPO Value in America™ Awards: Ford, Toyota, and Honda are Front-Runners
Vincentric’s 8th annual awards use a statistical analysis to determine vehicles that provide the best value in the US Certified Pre-Owned market.BINGHAM FARMS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 8th annual Vincentric Best Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Value in America™ Awards were announced today, with Ford taking home eight model-level awards, more than any other brand. Toyota and Honda also showed strong value in the CPO market by earning four model-level awards each.
Ford’s model-level strength paid strong dividends as the organization also earned two brand level awards. Ford took home the Best CPO Value Truck brand award for the second time, aided by strong showings from the Ranger and F-350. A best in class performance by Ford Vans propelled the brand to the top of the podium and earned Ford the Best CPO Value Van brand award for the fifth consecutive year.
Four-time brand winners included Honda for Best CPO Value Passenger Car brand, aided by a strong performance from the Civic sedan and hatchback; Audi for Best CPO Value Luxury Car, with wins for the TT and S5; and Lincoln for Best CPO Value Luxury SUV & Crossover brand. Toyota was the final brand winner for Best CPO Value SUV & Crossover brand, aided by wins for the C-HR and Highlander Hybrid that led Toyota to its second brand award in this category.
Other brands with multiple model-level victories included Lexus with three awards and Subaru with two awards. Brands with one model-level winner were Dodge, GMC, Infiniti, Kia, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, and Volvo.
“Many people in the U.S. are being impacted by the current economic uncertainty and are looking to save money by purchasing used vehicles,” said David Wurster, Vincentric President. “Consumers looking to buy a certified pre-owned vehicle want to know that their choice will give them the value they need for their money. Our awards can guide consumers and help them make decisions with confidence, especially with so many brands showing strong CPO value by winning Best CPO Value brand awards on a consistent basis.”
To determine the 2021 Vincentric Best CPO Value in America™ Award winners, Vincentric conducted a statistical analysis to reveal which vehicles had lower than expected ownership costs given their market segment and price. Vincentric analyzed over 15,000 vehicle configurations using eight cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. The costs were measured after incorporating the specific CPO warranty offered by the manufacturer while also applying mileage requirements necessary to be authorized as an OEM CPO vehicle. Each CPO vehicle was evaluated in all 50 states plus Washington DC, with the assumption that each would be driven 15,000 miles annually over five years.
ABOUT VINCENTRIC
Vincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric data is used by organizations including Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, JD Power, Business Fleet Magazine, AAA, Nissan, and many others as a means of providing automotive insight to their clientele. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data compilation and analysis firm headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.
