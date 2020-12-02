Appointment of New Fellows of the Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics

The Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics is delighted to announce the appointment of eighteen new Fellows.

“All these individuals are pioneering new work in animal ethics – helping to press the envelope in terms of new thinking”.” — Director of the Centre, Professor Andrew Linzey

OXFORD, ENGLAND, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics is delighted to announce the appointment of eighteen new Fellows.

The Fellows are appointed for their outstanding contribution to the field of animal ethics worldwide. The Centre comprises over a hundred Fellows from nineteen different countries.

Academics, both from the sciences as well as the humanities, who are researching or intending to research in the field are eligible for consideration. Under the rules, appointment is offered only once to successful individuals within their lifetime, and appointment is by invitation or nomination only. Only a small proportion of those nominated are eventually selected.

The process of selection is rigorous, painstaking, and frequently lengthy, and individuals appointed have to have made (or be capable of making) an outstanding contribution to the field.

The new Fellows are:

• Dr Gieri Bolliger (Stiftung für das Tier im Recht, Switzerland), Fellow

• Dr Adam J. Bridgen (Oxford University, England), Associate Fellow

• Dr Idan Breier (Bar-Ilan University, Israel), Fellow

• Dr Eleanor Burt (University of St Andrews, Scotland), Fellow

• Danielle Duffield (Lawyer and Independent Scholar), Associate Fellow

• Dr Lena Hehemann (Federal Office for the Environment, Switzerland), Associate Fellow

• Dr Katie Javanaud (Princeton University), Associate Fellow

• Dr Paul J. Kirbas (Graduate Theological Foundation), Fellow

• Dr Tal Kogman (Tel Aviv University, Israel), Fellow

• Camille Labchuk (Animal Justice, Canada), Fellow

• Dr Lori Marino (Kimmela Center for Animal Advocacy), Fellow

• Dr Shelby E. McDonald (Virginia Commonwealth University,), Fellow

• Kimberly Moore (Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLLP, Washington, D.C.), Fellow

• Dr Christina Nellist (Pan Orthodox Concern for Animals), Fellow

• Dr Magdalena Smrdelj (Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, Canada), Fellow

• Professor Kristen Stilt (Harvard Law School,), Fellow

• Sister Dr Lucille Claire Thibodeau (Rivier University), Fellow

• Rory Wilson (Independent Scholar), Associate Fellow

“All these individuals are pioneering new work in animal ethics – helping to press the envelope in terms of new thinking”, said Director of the Centre, Professor Andrew Linzey. The Centre extends its warmest congratulations to the successful individuals. Their biographies can be viewed here.

Notes for Editors:

The Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics is an independent centre dedicated to the exploration of the ethical status of animals through research, teaching, and publication.

