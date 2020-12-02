New Highly Anticipated Book Promises to Help People Realize Their True Potential
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced the release of Untie Every kNOT: Discover What kNOTS Are Causing You to Miss Out, Chicken Out or Be Counted Out!, by nationally recognized speaker, leadership advisor, and author, Tammy Tiller-Hewitt.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2Vl8SDu
Untie Every kNOT offers practical insight on how to untie the metaphorical knots we often bind around ourselves, our dreams, and even our purpose.
“My prayer is that this book inspires you to not only identify your kNOTS,” says Tammy, “but ignites the bravery to draw on your God-given talents and His power to set you free from the kNOTs holding you back from living the indescribable and undeniable life He designed just for you.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Tammy Tiller-Hewitt is a nationally recognized speaker, leadership advisor, and author. Tammy’s day job is working nationally with healthcare organizations and leaders, while simultaneously living her dream job of leading millions to discover their “WHY,” or purpose. Through her dream work, she has found most people struggle in discovering their purpose only because of their own self-imposed kNOTS. That led her to write Untie Every kNOT: Discover What kNOTS Are Causing You to Miss Out, Chicken Out, or Be Counted Out!
Tammy serves as President & Chief Motivational Officer for one of the nation’s leading healthcare consulting firms specializing in strategic growth and physician engagement. She is well-versed in helping organizations and their leaders untie corporate-sized kNOTS so they can achieve abundant growth. She earned an undergraduate degree in Marketing, a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration, and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. She is also a certified leadership coach, trainer, and speaker.
Tammy is also a proud member of the teaching team at Enjoy Church, a large non-denominational Christian church in the greater St. Louis, Missouri, area.
Tammy is a woman of faith, a wife, mother, mimi, daughter, sister, friend, and avid connoisseur of all things sweet!
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/2Vl8SDu to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, contact tth@tillerhewitt.com.
Contact Info:
Tammy Tiller-Hewitt
Untieeveryknot.com
TammyTillerHewitt.com
Malia Sexton
