Limited-Edition Bronze Sculptures by Salvador Dali Are Available for Purchase Through the Mahlstedt Gallery in New York

The melting clock motif frequently used in Salvador Dalí’s (1904-1989) work is seen in his bronze sculpture Profile of Time.

Bronze sculpture Adam and Eve by Salvador Dalí (1904-1989) captures the moment of drama in the creation story.

The beautiful swirl of a flamenco dancer’s dress is shown in Salvador Dalí’s (1904-1989) bronze sculpture Dalinian Dancer.

The angelic figure in Triumphant Angel is highlighted with a striking blue patina by the artist Salvador Dalí (1904-1989).