Mel B, from the Spice Girls, announced as Host of new and exciting TV competition series
Mel B, from the Spice Girls, announced as Host of new and exciting TV competition series!LAVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fashion Hero TV Series is proud to announce Mel B from the iconic Spice Girls as our official host for season 2 of The Fashion Hero. We are a TV competition series like you’ve never seen before, challenging the unrealistic standards found in the fashion and beauty industry.
Open to all races, genders, ethnicities, shapes and sizes, we are here to celebrate all types of beauty from around the world! We want people to embrace their best selves, to become positive role models for all generations and to inspire millions worldwide.
Season 1 was broadcasted in 160 countries, driving 30 million viewers to the website www.thefashionhero.com with 160,000 contestants registered from all around the world.
