Hoyer Congratulates Leaders and New Members of the New Democrat Coalition for the 117th Congress

"I join in congratulating my friend Rep. Suzan DelBene on her election as the next Chair of the New Democrat Coalition. I also offer my congratulations to the rest of the New Dem leadership team for the 117th Congress, which will include Reps. Ami Bera, Sharice Davids, Annie Kuster, and Scott Peters and Rep.-elect Kathy Manning. With this outstanding team in place, I have no doubt that New Dems will continue to offer constructive legislative proposals that advance its mission of promoting policies that support robust economic growth and increased opportunities for America's workers and small businesses.

“I also want to congratulate the freshman Members who are joining the New Democrat Coalition today. They will bring new, diverse perspectives and broad experience to Congress and represent communities where there is a deep yearning for Washington to govern For the People.

"As we begin to turn the page from the disastrous four years of the Trump presidency, New Dems will continue to help shape our Caucus's agenda as we work to build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic and renew the American Dream for the next generation. Working closely with the incoming Biden-Harris Administration, House Democrats will need to remain united as we advance our agenda of jobs, opportunity, affordable health care, equal justice, and a strong national security - and I look forward to partnering with New Dems to ensure that our Caucus can deliver results for the American people.”