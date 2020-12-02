VeriStell Institute and The Walrus Launch Global Conference on “ESG and Corporate Purpose” – the new business essentials
Join the conversation on Thursday, December 3, 2020, 9-4 p.m. EST.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TORONTO—December 1, 2020—VeriStell Institute and The Walrus are the first in the world to launch a global online forum about Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Corporate Purpose as a strategic duo of new business essentials. In its inaugural year, the conference is called Daring to Leap: Global Conversations on ESG and Corporate Purpose.
A societal shift has been set in motion by the events of 2020. It is redefining the contract between businesses and their communities—from simply “being responsible” to creating real social value. This global forum will highlight the brands that are in the midst of “making the leap” and explore their key learnings.
The recent findings of esteemed London Business School (UK) professors’ Ioannou and Edmans is hard to ignore – both offering different but complementary perspectives on the link between sustainability (purpose), profit and competitiveness.
Daring to Leap has an extraordinary lineup of internationally-renowned speakers, including the following:
● Gerald Butts – Vice Chairman, Eurasia Group; Former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of Canada
● Lamia Kamal-Chaoui – Director, OECD Centre for Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Regions and Cities
● Ioannis Ioannou – Associate Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship, London Business School (UK)
● Alex Edmans – Professor of Finance, London Business School (UK)
● Dani Reiss – President and CEO, Canada Goose
● Duncan Sinclair – Chair, Deloitte Canada, Deloitte Chile
● Faith Goodman – CEO, Goodman Sustainability Group; Founder VeriStell Institute
● Leon Saunders Calver – Head of Sustainable Investing, Refinitiv
● Peter S. Goodman – European Economics Correspondent, The New York Times
● Anuj A. Shah – Managing Director KKS Advisors
● Tonia Ries – Global Executive Director, Intellectual Property, Edelman
● Jason Mitchell – Co-Head of Responsible Investment Man Group
● Nadia Theodore – SVP Global Government Maple Leaf Foods
● Robert Jenkins – Global Head, Research, Lipper, Refinitiv
● Prasanna Ranganathan – Global Diversity and Belonging Lead, Shopify Canada
Society and government are now moving in unison—urging firms to do better. Business as usual is not an option. “There is a competitive advantage in making the leap to embrace both ESG and Purpose. Building stakeholder trust is a vital precursor,” says Derek Purchase, Board Chairman of the VeriStell Institute. “Ignoring ESG and your Corporate Purpose will likely erode your brand and jeopardize long-term competitiveness,” says Faith Goodman, Founder of the VeriStell Institute. “Failure to leap is your biggest risk.”
This conference will probe some of the following questions:
● What is the definition of Corporate Purpose?
● Does the strategic duo of “ESG and Corporate Purpose” enable a competitive advantage? How?
● What role should government policy play in ‘nudging’ corporate sustainability?
● What is the new leadership model for this sustainability frontier? How is the S in ESG different from Corporate Purpose? Can it be measured?
● Is investor power the real engine behind a corporate governance shift post-2020 - and will the rapid shift in capital allocation continue? Will cost of capital or availability of capital be the catalyst for change?
Register at the conference website (https://pheedloop.com/daringtoleap/site/home/) to get to know our speakers and the latest thought leadership on ESG and Corporate Purpose. This online conference is sponsored by the VeriStell Institute and produced by The Walrus Lab.
About the VeriStell Institute
The VeriStell Institute is a globally focused not-for-profit organization—a think tank dedicated to mainstreaming new corporate frontiers for sustainability and publishing consensus positions which are recognized worldwide. The VeriStell Institute leads global projects that enable the adoption of the sustainability agenda in the corporate sector—providing blueprints for meaningful action in partnership with others. VeriStell is a NFP affiliated with Goodman Sustainability Group.
About The Walrus
The Walrus provokes new thinking and sparks conversation on matters vital to Canadians. As a registered charity, we publish independent, fact-based journalism in The Walrus and at thewalrus.ca; we produce national, ideas-focused events, including our flagship series The Walrus Talks; and we train emerging professionals in publishing and nonprofit management.
The Walrus is invested in the idea that a healthy society relies on informed citizens.
