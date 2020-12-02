Shared Estates Launches the Berkshire’s Largest Crowd Funding Investment Program

Our last property - #1 in the Berkshires on VRBO Shared Estates The Freeman Berkshires

Announces acquisition of 11,300 square foot, 40 acre estate for comprehensive redevelopment

Shared Estates brings these properties into their prime while preserving their historic nature, we also bring them into the reach of local, middle-class families for the first time.” — Daniel Dus

EGREMONT, MA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Egremont, Massachusetts: Shared Estates Asset Fund GP, LLC (Shared Estates) is a carbon neutral real estate developer, owner-operator of luxury short term rental estates in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts. Today the company announces the acquisition of The Freeman Berkshires (46 Bow Wow Rd, Egremont) and the launch of a related Regulation Crowdfunding, Regulation D investment offering to provide a conduit for anyone in the world over 18 to participate in the redevelopment of this historic property – potentially the largest such investment raise ever conducted in Berkshire County: more information and to invest here.

“Having been born and raised in the Berkshires, I’d often drive by these beautiful historic estates, many built in the “Gilded Age” by America’s wealthiest families. Most had clearly seen better days, and I rarely, if ever, was able to set foot in them as a middle-class local,” said Daniel Dus, founder and Managing Director of Shared Estates, “I’ve always wanted to change that. Shared Estates brings these properties into their prime while preserving their historic nature, we also bring them into the reach of local, middle-class families. Amazingly, our high-end estate properties, with private pools, tennis, vineyards, gardens, virtual gaming rooms and more, are often lower cost per-person than standard hotel rooms.”

Shared Estate’s manager previously redeveloped The Playhouse at Foxhollow. Originally built in the late 1800s by George Westinghouse, it quickly became the #1, most rented property on HomeAway/VRBO following its rehabilitation.

Shared Estates was focused on rural America real estate before the COVID crisis, which has sadly created a heyday for its assets, with Airbnb reporting 25%+ increases in rural rentals, and iBerkshires stating that there is a “buying frenzy” in the market.

The company’s next property will be renamed The Freeman Berkshires, in tribute to Elizabeth Freeman – a local woman and the first African American slave to sue and win her freedom under the Massachusetts constitution. A sculpture garden by local artists will also honor Elizabeth and her story. The property will donate a percentage of its profit to, and raise awareness of, The Elizabeth Freeman Center, a non-profit fighting to stop the cycle of domestic abuse.

The Freeman Berkshires will offer 40 private acres, with tennis court, pool, private pond, docks, labelled English garden, greenhouse dining room, extensive outdoor patios and newly planted vineyard. It will be finished with fine art originals and an extensive sculpture garden. The lime-washed 11,300 SF mansion will offer 8 beds, 5.5 bathrooms, library, foyer, multiple dining and living rooms. Five large marble fireplaces ensure warmth year-round. Scandinavian white hardwood floors ensure bright spaces finished in modern minimalist style.

“Our properties promote local businesses and each donates a percentage of profits to a local non-profit. The crowdfunding drive also creates the opportunity for Berkshire County residents to invest in factional ownership of these properties, allowing everyone to benefit from the strong tourist economy we’ve grown up with,” said Daniel.

You can find more information and can invest here, or register for our Live Q&A Session here.

About Shared Estates Asset Fund GP, LLC

Shared Estates is a carbon-neutral real estate developer, owner-operator of large-format, luxury vacation rental estates; we bring newly modernized, high-end historic properties to the market for a lower cost per person than standard hotel rooms. Through the creation of sustainable jobs and fuelling robust local tourist economies, the Fund is driving revitalization of beautiful rural areas. The Fund's properties will be financed through Regulation Crowdfunding, so that our local communities and customers, whether unaccredited or accredited investors, can participate. Each property will raise awareness for, and donate a percentage of its profit to, a nonprofit organization. For more information visit us at http://www.sharedestates.fund

