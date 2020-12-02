Online Grocery Sales Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Online Grocery Sales Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 2, 2020

This report provides in depth study of “Online Grocery Sales Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Online Grocery Sales Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Online Grocery Sales market. This report focused on Online Grocery Sales market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Online Grocery Sales Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

This report focuses on the global Online Grocery Sales status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Grocery Sales development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Walmart

Amazon

Kroger

FreshDirect

Target

Tesco

Alibaba

Carrefour

ALDI

Coles Online

BigBasket

Longo

Schwan Food

Honestbee

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Grocery Sales status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Grocery Sales development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Grocery Sales are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Online Grocery Sales Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Packaged Foods

1.4.3 Fresh Foods

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Personal Shoppers

1.5.3 Business Customers

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Online Grocery Sales Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Online Grocery Sales Industry

1.6.1.1 Online Grocery Sales Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Online Grocery Sales Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Online Grocery Sales Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

….

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Walmart

13.1.1 Walmart Company Details

13.1.2 Walmart Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Walmart Online Grocery Sales Introduction

13.1.4 Walmart Revenue in Online Grocery Sales Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Walmart Recent Development

13.2 Amazon

13.2.1 Amazon Company Details

13.2.2 Amazon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Amazon Online Grocery Sales Introduction

13.2.4 Amazon Revenue in Online Grocery Sales Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Amazon Recent Development

13.3 Kroger

13.3.1 Kroger Company Details

13.3.2 Kroger Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Kroger Online Grocery Sales Introduction

13.3.4 Kroger Revenue in Online Grocery Sales Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Kroger Recent Development

13.4 FreshDirect

13.4.1 FreshDirect Company Details

13.4.2 FreshDirect Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 FreshDirect Online Grocery Sales Introduction

13.4.4 FreshDirect Revenue in Online Grocery Sales Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 FreshDirect Recent Development

13.5 Target

13.5.1 Target Company Details

13.5.2 Target Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Target Online Grocery Sales Introduction

13.5.4 Target Revenue in Online Grocery Sales Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Target Recent Development

13.6 Tesco

13.6.1 Tesco Company Details

13.6.2 Tesco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Tesco Online Grocery Sales Introduction

13.6.4 Tesco Revenue in Online Grocery Sales Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Tesco Recent Development

13.7 Alibaba

13.7.1 Alibaba Company Details

13.7.2 Alibaba Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Alibaba Online Grocery Sales Introduction

13.7.4 Alibaba Revenue in Online Grocery Sales Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Alibaba Recent Development

13.8 Carrefour

13.8.1 Carrefour Company Details

13.8.2 Carrefour Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Carrefour Online Grocery Sales Introduction

13.8.4 Carrefour Revenue in Online Grocery Sales Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Carrefour Recent Development

13.9 ALDI

13.9.1 ALDI Company Details

13.9.2 ALDI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 ALDI Online Grocery Sales Introduction

13.9.4 ALDI Revenue in Online Grocery Sales Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 ALDI Recent Development

13.10 Coles Online

13.10.1 Coles Online Company Details

13.10.2 Coles Online Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Coles Online Online Grocery Sales Introduction

13.10.4 Coles Online Revenue in Online Grocery Sales Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Coles Online Recent Development

13.11 BigBasket

13.12 Longo

13.13 Schwan Food

13.14 Honestbee

Continued….

