Mobindustry, software development company, announced the launch of its new redesigned logo and corporate brand identity

Ukraine-based software outsourcing company, Mobindustry announced the launch of its new redesigned logo and corporate brand identity

DNIPRO, UKRAINE, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ukraine-based software outsourcing company, Mobindustry announced the launch of its new redesigned logo and corporate brand identity. The new logo showcases the qualities the company gained evolving throughout the years: being dynamic, experienced, focused on the quality of the services, becoming a collaboration of bright and talented personalities who demonstrate positive leadership and efficiency.

“It has been 5 years since our previous corporate redesign, and now we are ready for a new brand outlook,” said Maxim Itskovich, CEO and founder of Mobindustry. “Our new logo and brand identity reflect the big transformation the Mobindustry team has achieved. We improved our business processes, strengthened technical expertise, and increased the value that we bring to our customers. Our dynamic, strong, and skilled team feels more confident in face of the highly competitive environment we operate in. Mobindustry's new logo was meant to highlight these bright features of our team”.

Mobindustry is a team of mobile and web development professionals who create native apps for Android and iOS, cross-platform apps, websites, enterprise portals, progressive web apps, and other software for businesses around the world.

The software outsourcing company was founded in 2010 and now has offices in Ukraine and Estonia. In 2020 Clutch named Mobindustry a Top Enterprise App Modernizer and Web & Mobile App Developer in Ukraine.

Mobindustry offers digital solutions for mid-sized and large businesses and has extensive expertise in digital transformation services for domains like logistics, eCommerce, e-scooter sharing, power bank sharing, banking, legal services, fitness & healthcare, entertainment, SaaS, enterprise, social media, and tourism.

Mobindustry provides full-cycle mobile and web software development and consulting.