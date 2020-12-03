Moneta Holdings Launch Moneta Token
Moneta Holdings to Launch Moneta Token Project Development on the 25th of January 2021
The ‘winner’ of the stable coin race will have to make a product easy enough to be used by mainstream consumers, safe, secure, and flexible enough to entice the involvement.””WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moneta Holdings is to launch the development stage of Moneta Token on the 25th of January 2021. Fiat pegged cryptocurrencies are called “Moneta”. All Monetas will initially be issued on the blockchain so they exist as a cryptocurrency token. Each Moneta unit issued into circulation is backed in a one-to-one ratio (i.e. one Moneta USD is one US dollar, one Moneta GBP is one Pound Sterling) by the corresponding fiat currency unit held in deposit by Moneta Holdings.
Monetas may be redeemable/exchangeable for the underlying fiat currency or if the holder prefers, the equivalent spot value in any other cryptocurrency. Once a Moneta has been issued, it can be transferred, stored, spent, etc. just like any other cryptocurrency.
Moneta Supported Countries and Currencies
There are 195 countries supported by Moneta project. This total comprises 193 countries that are member states of the United Nations and 2 countries that are non-member observer states: the Holy See and the State of Palestine.
Of the 195 countries supported by Moneta:
54 countries are in Africa
48 in Asia
44 in Europe
33 in Latin America and the Caribbean
14 in Oceania
2 in Northern America
The fiat currency on the reserve is gaining the properties of a cryptocurrency and its price is permanently monetized to the price of the fiat currency. Our implementation has the following advantages over other fiat pegged cryptocurrencies:
Monetas exist on the blockchain rather than within closed source software running on centralized, private databases.
Monetas can be used just like bitcoins, i.e. in a p2p, pseudo-anonymous, decentralized, cryptographically secure environment.
Monetas can be integrated with merchants, exchanges, and wallets just as easily as Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies.
Monetas inherit the properties of the Layer protocol which include: a decentralized exchange; browser-based, open-source, wallet encryption; blockchain-based transparency, accountability, multiparty security, and reporting functions.
Moneta Holdings employs a simple but effective approach for conducting Proof of Reserves which significantly reduces our counterparty risk as the custodian of the reserve assets.
Moneta issuance or redemption will not face any pricing or liquidity constraints. Users can buy or sell as many Monetas as they want, quickly, and with very low fees.
Pre ICO tokens
USDM, EURM, GBPM, JPYM, CNYM, CHFM
