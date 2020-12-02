Swissbit launches CFast™ memory card F-800 for industrial high-end applications
Extremely robust with SLC-NAND technology for durable applicationsWESTFORD, MASSACHUSSETTS, USA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the rising demand for robust boot drives and removable data storage in the proven CFast™ form factor, Swissbit has launched its latest F-800 product series. Featuring high-quality SLC-NAND flash memory chips and the very latest controller firmware, F-800 offers maximum performance, durability, and reliability as memory for embedded systems and industrial applications. This includes high temperature tolerance and protection against data loss in case of power failure.
CFast™ has become a popular storage solution for embedded systems in industrial automation and motion control, POS/POI terminals, industrial PCs, transportation and medical technology thanks to the combination of SATA protocol and a CompactFlash form factor of 36.4×42.8×3.6mm. "With the latest DRAM-less controller architecture, autonomous data care management and intelligent diagnostic extensions for predictive maintenance as well as guaranteed long-term availability, Swissbit F-800 is the perfect removable storage medium for demanding and durable industrial applications", explains Roger Griesemer, General Manager Memory Solutions at Swissbit AG.
The F-800 series is available in various capacities from 2 to 64 GB and is characterized by low power consumption and low heat generation. Sophisticated firmware functions for active and passive data maintenance and the protection against data loss in the event of power failure ensure reliable data retention. Through the provision of detailed lifetime information, long maintenance cycles can be easily scheduled. F-800 is specified for an operating temperature range from -40 to +85 °C.
Playing it safe thanks to the controller and firmware
The combination of a DRAM-less flash memory controller and powerful, robust SLC-NAND flash makes Swissbit F-800 exceptionally reliable from the outset. Firmware features provide additional security: Background Media Refresh, end-to-end data path protection, SRAM ECC, Subpage-based Flash Translation Layer (FTL) and optional security features such as AES-128/256 encryption and TCG Opal. The unique performance of the CFast™ memory card, especially by low densities, opens up even greater application opportunities: sequential data rates of up to 320 MB/s in read and 168 MB/s in write mode.
For use in less harsh environments, Swissbit F-800 is available in a version that specifies an operating temperature range of 0 to +70 °C. The interface complies with SATA III 6 Gb/s and is backward compatible with SATA II and SATA I.
Mr Kim Sauer
miXim on behalf of Swissbit
+44 7906 019022
email us here