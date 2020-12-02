ARICOMA Group acquires the tech company Seavus
Seavus is going to be an immense part of the KKCG success story”PRAGUE, AMSTERDAM, CZECH REPUBLIC, NETHERLANDS, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARICOMA Group representatives have announced a major step in the international expansion of the company, which is part of Karel Komárek’s KKCG Group. According to the purchase agreement, ARICOMA Group will acquire the technology company Seavus. With this acquisition, ARICOMA Group penetrates further markets in Europe and strengthens its position in the USA. At the same time, it becomes an international player in the IT industry, with consolidated revenues of EUR 300 million, earnings of over EUR 23 million before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), and more than 2,800 employees.
“This acquisition fulfills the long-term strategy of the KKCG Group in the field of information technology. Ever since ARICOMA Group was founded, when we consolidated the big players on the Czech IT market, we always envisaged that the next step would be international expansion. Personally, I am delighted that we have been able to complete the transaction in these challenging times,” says Michal Tománek, Technology Investment Director of KKCG.
ARICOMA Group (the IT services consolidation platform of the KKCG Group), continues to deliver on its ambition to become a major European IT services provider. According to Tománek, it will encompass a group of specialized companies, which together will offer customers an integrated range of digital transformation services.
“With its range of services focused on IT consulting, software development, implementation of software solutions and products for maintenance and support, infrastructure management, cybersecurity and compliance, Seavus fits perfectly into the ARICOMA Group portfolio,” says ARICOMA Group CEO, Milan Sameš. Sameš is also positive about the history of Seavus, which was founded in 1999 and has continued to develop ever since. Probably the best testament to the quality of its 800 employees is the fact that the company provides services in many countries in Europe including, its core Scandinavian region, the Benelux countries, Switzerland, and the USA. Its main clients include companies in the telecommunications sector (e.g. Sunrise, Tele2, A1, Globalstar), banking industry (Erste Bank, Banca Intesa, Marginalen Bank), and tech companies, such as Bosch. “The experience we have gained this year, which has been so fundamentally marked by the coronavirus pandemic, tells us that the digital transformation of companies is proceeding faster than we had expected. We see in this a massive opportunity for further growth. The acquisition of Seavus fits into this plan perfectly,” says Sameš.
One of the main objectives of ARICOMA Group is to establish itself more strongly in foreign markets while supporting the more dynamic development of its own SW solutions and services.
“We strongly believe that the involvement of a strong strategic partner, such as ARICOMA Group of companies, will accelerate innovation and further strengthen our capabilities to offer high-quality software development services and next-generation solutions, to our customers worldwide. Now, we will remain not only dedicated to success, but even more motivated to accomplish our goals: expand our portfolio of customers, become a trustworthy partner in their process of digitalization, and to lead the way as one of Europe’s best IT providers. Seavus is going to be an immense part of the KKCG success story,” says Igor Lestar, Chairman of the Board, Seavus Group. With this acquisition, all operations and lines of business will continue unchanged in the near future. ARICOMA Group is committed to maintaining the leadership and the core values that have made Seavus a trusted partner, service provider, and reliable employer.
Seavus was advised by the EY’s Strategy and Transactions team in Stockholm. The team was led by Mads Kunov, providing both corporate finance and financial vendor assistance services. Bird & Bird, lead by Jan Byström in Stockholm, acted as sell sides international transaction legal counsel.
ARICOMA/KKCG’s financial and tax due diligence was provided by PWC with Clifford Chance acting as the lead corporate and financing legal counsel.
About Seavus
Seavus is a software development and consulting company with a proven track record in providing successful enterprise-wide business solutions. The company has over 800 IT experts worldwide and offers a variety of products and service options, successfully covering the European and US market from several offices in the world. Their expanding portfolio covers: BSS/OSS, CRM, CEM, Business Intelligence solutions, ALM, embedded programming, business, and consumer products, mobile and gaming solutions, managed services, as well as custom development, consultancy, and resourcing. Seavus’ portfolio includes over 4000 customers, among which are leading worldwide telecom and handset manufacturers, organizations from the banking and finance industry, consumer electronics, technology, education, government, health, etc.
As of today, Seavus has fifteen operating offices located in several countries, including Sweden, the United States of America, North Macedonia, Belarus, Moldova, Switzerland, Serbia, Bosnia, and Herzegovina, with a continuous growth strategy.
About ARICOMA Group
The largest ICT holding in the Czech Republic. The group includes the companies AUTOCONT, Cleverlance, DataSpring, AEC, Cloud4com, and Internet Projekt. The companies in the ARICOMA group provide a wide range of services, starting with the design of ICT architecture, through infrastructure and Cloud services, and the implementation of corporate applications, up to the development of its own comprehensive software solutions and outsourcing. Last year, the group’s overall revenue exceeded 7 billion crowns.
About KKCG
KKCG Group, founded and led by successful Czech entrepreneur, Karel Komárek, is an international investment company that manages more than EUR 6 billion (book value) of assets. KKCG operates in 19 countries and its key strategic sectors include gaming, oil and gas, technology, and real estate. KKCG Group includes SAZKA Group, ARICOMA Group, MND Group, US Methanol, the Springtide Ventures capital fund, and others.
