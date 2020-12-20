Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
'Don't be Afraid of the Dark' proves popular as Lock downs intensify

Uplifing Anti disinformation Podcast 'Don't be afraid of the Dark' is a hit during Lock Down

CASTALLA, VALENCIA, SPAIN, December 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A globally syndicated Podcast has proven to be a winner after just 8 shows during lock down. The Podcast which is styled around a live radio show is produced and presented by former Sky TV and BBC Radio Presenter - Richard J Hannah and produced by Big H Productions out of Alicante in Spain. Hannah who has been broadcasting since the 90s and is a pioneer of the podcast cum audio magazine. 'Don't be afraid of the Dark' is music based light and informative with news commentary and interviews. The show targets debunking misinformation whilst maintaining a 'magazine' or dip in and out type flow.

There are short features around politics, Internet Scams and personal development. The podcasts also receives and plays music dedications and will start interviewing celebrities, writers and business figures in 2021.

The show was initially sponsored and licensed to 68, 000 streams but surpassed that as its distribution has grown to include i Heart Radio, Spotify, , Deezer, Amazon and Stitcher. Main Sponsors, MakingTravelwork.com and consider that the show will be a significant support to their marketing campaigns during 2021.

The success of the new show is not entirely a surprise, Hannah who hosts and produces the show has won awards for productions on independent radio, was a Sky TV Voice presenter and TV Producer/Director . Uniquely he maintains a successful broadcast career alongside that of being a corporate Strategist and troble shooter and has worked with Global management Consultancies such as Capgemini.

'Don't be afraid of the Dark' is available on demand weekly on Sunday nights. For interviews with the host or further information enquirers can be directed to the Studio - Sponsorship packages are available but limited.

