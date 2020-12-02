SPY CAPITAL (2021)
The documentary supports and illustrates a popular claim that Vienna, the Austrian capital, has been playing a role of a true world spy capital for the last hundred years and more.”VIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The documentary supports and illustrates a popular assertion that Vienna, the Austrian capital, has been playing a role of a true world spy capital for the last hundred years and more. The script covers the period from 1910 starting with the (in)famous espionage case of Colonel Alfred Redl, who rose to head the counterintelligence department of the General Staff of the Austro-Hungarian Army at the same time being a ‘mole’ spying for the Russians. When uncovered, Redl committed suicide in May 1913. The film ends with the 2010 exchange in the Vienna International airport of the group of ten Russian agents who had operated in the United States to four Western intelligence assets imprisoned in Russia, including Colonel Sergey Skripal, a double agent who had worked for both the Russian military intelligence and the British Secret Service (SIS or MI6). Nine spy episodes are presented in the film.
The Living Daylights, a 1987 James Bond movie featuring the Austrian capital - may be a valuable historical record, but espionage is a serious business and is very much a reality in today's Austria, as our film shows.
The Lead
Dr. Boris Volodarsky
We are lucky to have Dr. Boris Volodarsky as our lead and chief consultant on this film who is also featured in GQ, BBC, itv, Wall Street Journal, The Times, The Guardian, WAIS, History Today, The Spectator and much more.
Dr. Boris Volodarsky has a PhD from the London School of Economics and Political Science - Fellow of Royal Historical Society.
Since 2010, Volodarsky is a Research Fellow at the LSE's Cañada Blanch Centre for Contemporary Spanish Studies under the directorship of Professor Sir Paul Preston, member of the Cambridge Intelligence Seminar chaired by Professor Christopher Andrew and the World Association of International Studies (WAIS), Stanford University, USA. Volodarsky made his name writing The KGB's Poison Factory: From Lenin to Litvinenko (2009) and several follow-up books and articles on the history of Soviet intelligence. He is a regular contributor to the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Voice of America, ITV, and John Batchelor Show. Volodarsky also acted as the chief consultant for the BBC Panorama documentary How to Poison a Spy (2007). Volodarsky's interview on the Russian undercover agents, the so-called ‘illegals’, for the Foreign Policy was reprinted by many international media and even referred to in WikiLeaks.
