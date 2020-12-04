Wine Shop Attempts To Set Record With Virtual Wine Tasting On New Year’s Eve
Bag & String Wine Merchants of Western New York Holding Zoom Wine Tasting Webinar With 10,000 Links To View AvailableLAKEWOOD, NEW YORK, USA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make History On New Year’s Eve With A Virtual Wine Tasting!
Join Bag & String Wine Merchants Online To Ring In The New Year!
Let’s send off the past year and welcome in 2021 with a bit of the bubbly this New Year’s Eve! Connect with 20,000 of your closest friends for some sparkling wine and holiday cheer, all from the comfort of your own home!
Help Bag & String Wine Merchants, Lakewood, New York’s premiere wine and spirits shop, set a record for the largest virtual wine tasting at 8pm EST on Dec. 31 by ordering one of the event’s three kits -- priced at $10, $20 and $120 online at www.bagandstringwine.com.
For this unique, socially-distanced, at-home event, Bag & String has partnered with the Robert H. Jackson Center to host a Zoom webinar with 10,000 links available! We believe this will be the biggest virtual wine tasting ever held and as such are going to submit this event for certification with the Guinness World Records! We hope you will be a part of this record-setting event! Additionally, a significant portion of the proceeds will support the important work of the Robert H. Jackson Center, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
LINK TO VIEW PACKAGES ONLINE
Link = https://www.bagandstringwine.com/websearch_results.html?kw=virtual+tasting
For this event we will taste a total of six sparkling wines, discuss and educate on the various regions and why Champagne is generally so much more known than other sparkling wines.
Kits for the tasting are already selling quite well! And the kits which include wine are extremely limited. Of the three tiers of packages being offered, only the one kit, priced at $120, includes wine -- and we are able to ship that kit to many states. However, for anyone in a state where we cannot ship wine, we have two options for you to join and participate in the live Zoom event. Every kit includes a pdf booklet, a link to the webinar and a materials list -- which allows you to purchase the wines we recommend at your local wine store.
The top tier kit includes six 375ml bottles of wine, which is enough wine for four people to taste during the webinar. With many restaurants and bars operating at a reduced capacity or forced to be closed after 10pm as a result of COVID-19 precautions and regulations, this digital event is a safe, smart and fun way to spend New Year’s Eve with a small group of family and friends. Registration closes for the complete kit as well as the $20 mailed, print workbook kit on Dec. 12, 2020. Registration for the entry level $10 digital pdf & zoom link package closes on Dec. 26, 2020.
•$120 Kit Includes:
Zoom link, PDF of the workbook, hard copy of the workbook, 4 tasting mats and six 375ML bottles of sparkling wine, including a Cava, Prosecco, American Sparkling at least one Grand Cru Champagne and two other expressions.
We ship to many states! This package is available in New York as well as states to which we are able to ship. See website for shipping details. Wines subject to change.
Deadline to order is Dec. 12, 2020
•$20 Kit Includes:
Zoom link, PDF of the workbook, hard copy of the workbook, 2 tasting mats and materials list. You will need to purchase 6 bottles of suggested sparkling wines from your local wine store.
Deadline to order is Dec. 12, 2020
•$10 Kit Includes:
Zoom link, PDF of the workbook and materials list. You will need to purchase 6 bottles of suggested sparkling wines from your local wine store.
Deadline to order is Dec. 26, 2020
ABOUT BAG & STRING WINE MERCHANTS:
Bag & String Wine Merchants is a wine and spirits store with an emphasis on value and unique wines from around the globe. Our primary goals are to provide unparalleled service, wine education and a selection that meets consumers' needs and budget.
Our wine clubs offer an opportunity for members to explore the world of wine from home, and the 15% discount on wines for members year-round is pretty great too!
Visit us online at: www.bagandstringwine.com
ABOUT THE ROBERT H. JACKSON CENTER:
The mission of the Robert H. Jackson Center is to advance public awareness and appreciation of the principles of justice and the rule of law as embodied in the achievements and legacy of Robert H. Jackson, U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Chief U.S. Prosecutor at Nuremberg. We are a a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization.
www.roberthjackson.org
ABOUT THE HOST, SAM WHITMORE:
Growing up in Northern California, Sam, a level one Sommelier, worked in the wine industry for over ten years covering Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino wine regions. He studied at wine making and winery hospitality management at UC Davis. He relocated to Western New York with his wife and opened Bag & String Wine Merchants ten years ago.
Nicholas Dean
Bag & String Wine Merchants
+1 716-969-7738
