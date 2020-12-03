Impel Authority Marketing Solutions announces a COVID business makeover program - Finding Business Owners over $10,000

Over $700,000 Found! INTERRUPT, ENGAGE, EDUCATE, OFFER Impel Authority Marketing Solutions

MINNESOTA, USA, December 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- COVID may have left Thousands of Dollars hidden in your business.As many businesses are restarting after COVID, the question is often, How do I continue with nothing?After years of research in the small business market, Impel Authority Marketing Solutions knows for a fact that that there is at least 12% trapped inside insufficient business systems, so finding 5% in your marketing is easy.Impel Authority Marketing Solutions has released a program that will find you a minimum of $10,000 or 5% of your annual revenue trapped inside your existing marketing!There are two primary programs Impel Authority Marketing Solutions uses to find this money. This is money that will go directly to your bottom line.The First area they will find the money is by going through what they call the "$10k Audit" where they will review your business against their Five-Step Profit Formula.What is the 5 STEP PROFIT FORMULA used in this new program?Daron Stenvold of Impel Authority Marketing Solutions states "When my clients execute strategies in each of these five essential areas, their business has grown 10 to 100 times more profitable than their competition. They will be pushing the maximum revenue potential for their business."Impel Authority Marketing Solutions will spend 45 minutes going through the following areas of a business until the required revenue is found:LEADSThe first step Impel Authority Marketing Solutions evaluates in the process is Leads - How many times the phone rings. Leads are the lifeblood of any business. A business cannot run without them (leads) running through their system!CONVERSIONSThe second step is Conversions – They will cover their Conversion Equation, where they will cover the importance of "Interrupt, Engage, Educate, and Offer".MORE TRANSACTIONSThe third step in the process deals with More Transactions – Consider a hairdresser example and how the hairdresser could increase transactions by making appointments for clients every three weeks instead of five weeks, and 10 annual transactions would go to 17.HIGHER PRICESThe next step is Higher Prices - Daron did explain that this is one of the areas that will initially receive the most pushback. He then threw out his example of going to McDonald's. You go in there to buy a $1.95 hamburger, and what do you walk out with? This is a great example of an up-sell and cross-sell strategy delivered by a 17-year-old trainee. Impel Authority Marketing Solutions has 20 of these strategies on their E-Learning System. As a matter of fact, there are 20 strategies in each of these five areas.MORE PROFITSAnd the fifth step is More Profits - A dollar saved is a dollar earned. This section looks at the effectiveness of systems and processes, maybe even consider software that will improve efficiency and productivity.We had mentioned two forms of the program. The second option Impel Authority Marketing Solutions may use is to run a review using their Business Profit and Digital Acceleration Software.Their revolutionary new Profit Acceleration Software™ (PAS) or Digital Acceleration Software™ (DAS) will "Find any business owner $10,000 to 100,000 in 45 minutes without them having to spend an extra dollar on marketing or advertising."Using over 497 million weighted algorithmic sequences and utilizing the power of compounding impacts, their PAS/DAS business valuation modules will indicate the effect of marketing on a business's value. The software is used primarily as a tool to discover financial breakthroughs and lost revenue in marketing.Through this assessment, they will develop, with you, a strategic business growth roadmap that defines specific monthly goals and marketing objectives. Provided you have an open mind and a willingness to follow our program, they will absolutely make you and your company a more results-based enterprise through this dynamic process.Upon completing the assessment, you will be provided with an extensively detailed report that will outline the objectives to be reached, the impact to be made, and the time frame in which they are to be accomplished.This software will find financial breakthroughs in 11 different critical areas, define your foundation, find you More Leads, More Conversions, More Transactions, and More Profits… Guaranteed!Imagine being able to find all of the fees a coach may charge as well as money in your pocket before starting a paid engagement?During this COVID Small Business Promotion, Impel Authority Marketing Solutions is not charging to find a Minimum of $10,000 in your business with either of these programs!Visit the sites below to see more information on finding a Minimum of $10,000 in your business today!FREE RESOURCES TO LEARN MORE• Marketing Evaluator – Evaluate your current website or marketing material.• Everything You've Ever Learned About Generating Leads And Growing Your Business Is Wrong! 