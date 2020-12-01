State disciplines health care providers-R20-29

For immediate release: December 1, 2020 (20-231)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications 360-549-6471 Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

King County

In September 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Felix Itoto Eshesimua (NC60483273) with unprofessional conduct. Eshesimua, whose license expired in 2018, applied in 2019 to activate it. In 2015 and again in 2016 Eshesimua was convicted of driving under the influence. In 2018 Eshesimua was convicted of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

In September 2020 the Mental Health Counselor Program entered an agreement with mental health counselor Majid Azzedine (LH00005580) that fines Azzedine $500 and requires Azzedine to complete required continuing education. Azzedine didn’t supply proof of having completed required continuing education.

In September 2020 the Nursing Commission ended probation for licensed practical nurse Asfaw Kanko Chura (LP60546393).

In September 2020 the Agency-Affiliated Counselor Program charged agency-affiliated counselor Teysha Potter (CG60317007) with unprofessional conduct. Potter allegedly was discovered holding hands with an incarcerated registered sex offender on her last day of work at a correctional facility. Potter allegedly exchanged email messages and phone calls with the inmate that included romantic and sexual references.

In September 2020 the Unlicensed Practice Program notified Karma Concepcion, doing business as SOS Senior Care, of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Concepcion allegedly advertised home care services but lacks an in-home services agency license.

In December 2019 the secretary of health denied a massage therapist credential to Daniel Ray Siller (MA60974271). In 2018 Siller was convicted of indecent exposure.

Pierce County

In September 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Karen P. Covey (RN00150636) with unprofessional conduct. In 2019 Covey was convicted of second-degree theft.

In September 2020 the Veterinary Board filed a third amended statement of charges against veterinarian Sean Michael Victor Tuley (VT60109082) to remove allegations about his behavior.

In September 2020 the secretary of health conditionally granted an agency-affiliated counselor credential to Charnay Dibble Ducrest, also known as Charnay Robinson (CG60856429), and placed her on probation for at least three years. Between 2012 and 2018, Ducrest was convicted of two felonies and six gross misdemeanors.

In September 2020 the secretary of health ended conditions on the substance use disorder professional credential of Robin Lee Mauritzen Sehmel (CP60821247).

Snohomish County

In August 2020 the secretary of health reinstated the massage therapist credential of Michaela Larsen (MA60280158). Larsen’s license was suspended in March 2020 because she didn’t complete required continuing education.

In September 2020 the Nursing Commission ended probation for registered nurse Carissa D. Hull (RN60060440).

In September 2020 the Mental Health Counselor Program charged mental health counselor Quinn Chapman (LH60902303) with unprofessional conduct. Chapman allegedly took or maintained no progress notes for counseling sessions with a client, and began a romantic relationship with the same person once the client-counselor relationship ended.

In September 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Fe Montalban Burias (NA60257453) with unprofessional conduct. Burias allegedly borrowed money from a client.

In September 2020 the Dental Commission ended conditions on the dental assistant credential of Wendy Jean Lizotte (D160048344).

In August 2020 the secretary of health denied a registered medical assistant credential to Jami Renae Adams (MR60992620). Between 2016 and 2019, Adams was convicted of eight gross misdemeanors and one misdemeanor. Adams didn’t furnish proof of having undergone a required substance use evaluation.

Spokane County

In September 2020 the Nursing Commission agreed to reinstate the licensed practical nurse credential of Shelley Ann Dodge, also known as Shelley A. Dixon (LP00018169), placed her on probation, and directed her to undergo evaluation for a substance abuse monitoring program. Dodge must complete a refresher course. Dodge’s license has been suspended, reinstated, and suspended again three times since 1999 in connection with failure to complete refresher courses and failure to undergo evaluation for substance abuse monitoring programs.

In September 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Mary Susan Martin (RN60297807) with unprofessional conduct. Martin allegedly didn’t abide by a substance abuse monitoring contract.

Stevens County

In September 2020 the Mental Health Counselor Program charged mental health counselor Layne Serr (LH00004674) with unprofessional conduct. Serr allegedly misidentified herself as a psychologist, and breached the standard of care in contacting a client’s estranged relative. Serr allegedly managed and asserted partial control over another client’s finances.

Thurston County

In September 2020 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with registered nurse Marcella Lynn Ramos (RN60298763) that requires her to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. Ramos admitted not complying with a substance abuse monitoring contract.

Whatcom County

In September 2020 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Leslie Jean Gesner (LP00050939) with unprofessional conduct. Gesner allegedly didn’t fulfill a probationary requirement to complete a refresher course.

In September 2020 the Nursing Commission ended conditions on the licensed practical nurse credential of Rebecca Jeanne Garcia (LP00049034).